LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Salcete taluka chess at Fatorda tomorrow

FATORDA: Salcete Taluka Chess Association will conduct All Salcete U-15 Chess Championship on August 15 at gymnastic hall, Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. Entry fees may be paid at SAG Chess Training Centre, Nehru stadium on August 14 between 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm. For more details contact Keni (9822101646) or Zambaulikar (9850454520).

Compassion FC trials at Pilar

PILAR: The John Paul II Foundation for Sports (Goa), which has recently registered with the Goa Football Association (GFA) to participate as Compassion FC in the Under-14 and Under-16 leagues, will on August 15 conduct trials at Fr Agnel’s High School ground, Pilar from 2 pm onwards. The selected players will have an opportunity to participate in national championships being held for underprivileged children and will be trained in Life skills, states the press communiqué sent by Kennedy on August 13.