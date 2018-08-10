LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Don Bosco Oratory thrash Goa Velha

CURTORIM: Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda entered the final of Wilred Leisure Cup football tournament defeating Goa Velha SC 4-0 played at Curtorim grounds on Thursday. Don Bosco who dominated both the sessions of play scored through Roque Borges (6th min), Joel Colaso (30th min), Velton D’Sa (38th min) and Cliff Barreto (60th min). Don Bosco Oratory now meet Sao Jose de Areal in the final to be played on Aug 12.

Trijoy brace helps Cuncolim to semis

Chinchinim: Cuncolim Union entered the semfinals of 21st Our Lady of Merces Cup football tournament defeating Navelim Villagers Union 4-1 in the match played at Chinchinim grounds on Thursday. Trijoy Dias scored a brace for Cuncolim Union while the other two goals were scored by Cliffton Fernandes and Daulat Dessai. Jaison Martins pulled a goal back for Navelim Villagers Union.

Forca Goa sign MoU with Special Olympics Bharat

PANAJI: Forca Goa Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Special Olympics Bharat at Don Bosco Conference Hall on August 3. Under the terms of the MOU, Special Olympics Bharat will provide sensitisation training to all the coaches from the foundation and in turn the coaches will provide coaching assistance and support for activities and trainings conducted by Special Olympics Bharat.