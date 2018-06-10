LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

St Anthony’s give Upcoming Boys a beat-down

CANDOLIM: St. Anthony’s Boys Orda registered a well deserved 3-1 win over Upcoming Boys of Candolim to advance in the Friends Circle Soccer Cup 2018, played at Dr. Gustavo Monteiro grounds in Candolim on Saturday. It was Upcoming Boys of Candolim who stunned their opponents with an early goal through Marku Mendes, 1-0. In the 20th minute Augustine scored the equaliser as he tapped the ball into the goal off a cross from Jojo. In the 22nd minute St Anthony’s consolidated their lead with Sebastian Gonsalves, 2-1, wherein Liarus made it 3-1 off a cross from Jhonty.

Davorlim finish as superior side against Warriors

BENAULIM: Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the semifinals of Cana-Benaulim Panchayat Cup Football Tournament defeating Goan Warriors by a solitary goal played at St John the Baptist grounds Benaulim on Saturday. The all important goal in favour of Sporting Club of Davorlim came in the final stages of the match when substitute Joe Gomes collected a smart pass to slam the ball into the far corner of rival nets. Both the teams were evenly balanced in all the departments of the game and it was in the last four minutes of play that Goan Warriros lost concentration that allowed Sporting Club of Davorlim to take full advantage and score the match winner.

Hugo renews FC Goa contract

PANAJI: Moroccan striker for FC Goa Hugo Adnan Boumous has renewed his contract and extended his stay with the Goan team on Saturday. The striker’s tenure with FC Goa start mid-way in the fourth season as he replaced Adrian Colunga. “I’m very happy to be extending my contract with the club. We are building a strong team and I am excited to be part of the future of FC Goa,” he said, after putting pen to paper on a new deal, mentioned a press release by FC Goa.

Fadte in NSCI final

PANAJI: Yash Fadte has reached the final of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) which is being held at the NSCI club, the press release said. He first beat Tarun Mammen of Bangalore 3-0 in the quarters and then went on to oust Veer Chotrani of Maharashtra 3-1 in the semis to book a final date with Neel Joshi of Maharashtra.