LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

St Anthony’s enter quarters

Benaulim: St Anthony’s SC Colva entered the quarterfinals of Cana-Benaulim Panchayat Cup Football Tournament defeating Maina SC 2-0 played at St John the Baptist grounds, Benaulim on Monday. Striker Cliff Dias provided the lead for St.Anthony’s S C,Colva when his elegant effort in the 15th minute of play gave no chance at all to Maina SC keeper Johnson Bhagat. St.Anthony’s SC Colva made the issue quite safe when in the 65th minute of play after Menjoy Rodrigues bulged the nets.

Calangute Assn pip Goan Warriors

CALANGUTE: Host Calangute Association Sports Club managed to edge past Goan Warriors by 2-1 margin to advance in the Calangute Panchayat Soccer Cup 2018, played at Poriat grounds on Monday. It was Calangute colts that surged ahead in the 25th minute through Aiken Dias, 1-0. Aiken was at the right place at the right time to connect Runal Shirodkar’s cross into the goal, 2-0. On crossing over Goan Warriors managed to pull a goal where Projot Asalekar scored from the penalty spot, 2-1.