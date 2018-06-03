LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Joy Boys send flurry of goals at Young Boys

CANDOLIM: Joy Boys Camotim drubbed Young Boys Aradi B 4-0 to move ahead in the 2nd Friend’s Circle Soccer Cup, played at Dr Gustavo Monteiro grounds, Candolim on Saturday. Aradi colts managed to hold their opponents till the 20th minute, where finally Camotim took the lead. A deep cross right inside the penalty box by Joao Colaco was tapped into the goal by Deepak Redkar, 1-0. Five minutes later Vilroy Rego also connected a cross from Sunil Bandokar, 2-0. On crossing over Camotim hammered in two more goals through Manjunath Gherde and Joao Colaco.

Saligao sink Augustias 6-1

VAGATOR: Saligao United club registered a massive 6-1 win over Augustias SC Pompurpha to advance in the Vagator Soccer 2018 (U.K. Cup), organized by Vagator PYSC, played at Vagator Ozran grounds on Saturday. Saligao opened their account in the 7th minute through Creig Menezes who went on to complete his brace later on in the game. Menezes completed his hatrick with a neat placement, while Jason D’Mello scored the fourth goal from the penalty spot, 4-0. As the match progressed Saligao scored two more goals in the last quarter of the match through Stephen Fernandes and Paulo Joao. In the closing stages of the match Raju Padesh scored a consolation goal for Augustias, 6-1.

Goan swimmers selected for national c’ship

PANAJI: A number of swimmers from Goa have been selected for the 35th Glenmark Sub-Junior & 45th Glenmark Junior National Aquatic Championship 2018 which is to be held in Pune from June 24-29, mentions a press release by Goa Swimming Association. The names are as follows: Swimming (Sub-juniors) – Sanjana Prabhugaonkar, Durva Mahale, Gauri Halankar, Alaqua Britto, Hansika Veluskar, Niranjani Borde, Saurabi Naik, Pooja Tukaram Rawool. Diving (Sub-Juniors) – Kritika K. Dessai, Aliyah Andrade, Sharvani V. Parsekar. Swimming (Juniors) – Xavier D’souza, Sampreet Khanolkar, Nathan D’lima, Johann J. Pinto, Shrungi Rajesh Bandekar, Shoan Ganguly, Yash Gaonkar, Sham Signapurkar, Ved Nagarsekar, Tanisha Murgod, Mithika Karapurkar