LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Month-long training for referees from June 3

PANAJI: The Goa Football Association will be conducting physical training sessions for referees every Sunday in the month of June for the new season. The first session starts from June 3 at Duler Stadium for referees in North Goa and at PJN Artificial ground, near the swimming pool for referees in South Goa. Referees and match commissioners are to report at 7.00 am, says a press release by Goa Football Association.

Goan Warriors march into semis

CALANGUTE: Goan Warriors entered the semis of the Calangute Panchayat Soccer Cup, organized by Calangute Association registering a 1-0 win over Saligao United Sports Club, played at Poriat grounds on Monday. In the 50th minute Goan Warriors broke the deadlock when Shane Fernandes set up Projot Arolkar who scored from close quarters making it 1-0.

Maina continues winning streak, enter finals

Velim: A brace of goals by attacking medio Jessel Carneiro and a goal each by Milagres Fernandes and Veron Fernandes enabled Maina SC to come from behind and over-come Sporting Club of Davorlim 4-2 to enter the finals of Velim Panchayat Cup Football Tournament organised by SWC, Zaino and played at Velim grounds on Monday. Davorlim shot into the lead in the 4th minute of play when striker Mark Borges sent the ball past Maina S C keeper Savio Fernandes. The lead doubled through Robinson Colaso in the 13th minute. Maina S C pulled a goal back through Jessel Carneiro who beat Davorlim keeper Serito Miranda in the 26th minute. The second session saw Maina S C dominating, as Milagres Fernandes found the mark in the 46th minute. Jessel Carneiro thereafter completed his brace of goals in the 53rd minute to go 3-2 up and then Veron Fernandes scored the fourth goal to enter the finals.

Dongorim ward wins Majorda football tourney

MAJORDA: The Majorda parish youth in association with the village panchayat of Majorda-Utorda-Calata organised an interward football tournament on May 27 at SAG ground, Utorda wherein Dongorim ward emerged victorious 4-3 via tiebreaker to win the tourney.

Arlem taste victory in goal feast

Mandopa: Arlem Youth Association entered the semifinals of Mandopa Cup Football Tournament defeating Manpoa SC 9-8 via the sudden death (penalty shoot out) played at Mandopa grounds on Monday. The teams played a 2-2 draw during the regulation time.

DBO Fatorda make it to Vagator semis

VAGATOR: Don Bosco Oratory Fatorda had to wait for the penalty shootout as they registered a 6-5 win over Holy Cross Sports Club Arambol to enter the quarters of the Vagator Soccer 2018 (U.K. Cup), organized by Vagator PYSC, played at Vagator Ozran grounds on Monday. In the 19th minute Jason Fernandes scored for Holy Cross Francis Andrade leveled it for Fatorda in the 63rd minuted. In the tiebreaker Roque Broges, Valito Miranda, Cayven Araujo, Clive Miranda and Francis Andrade scored for DBO Fatorda while for Arambol colts, Jason Fernandes, Shashank Asvekar, Myson Britto and Stephelton Fernandes found the mark.