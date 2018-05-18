LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Nuvem SC pip St Anthony’s

Velim: Nuvem SC entered the quarterfinals of Velim Panchayat Cup Football Tournament organised by Sports and Welfare Club, Zaino, Velim defeating St Anthony’s SC Colva 2-1 at Velim grounds on Thursday. Striker Myron Borges provided the lead for Nuvem SC in the 32nd minute of play. St.Anthony’s SC, Colva thereafter began to regroup well and after stitching some smart moves, levelled the score in the 43rd minute when Baptisto Fernandes gave no chance at all to Nuvem S C keeper with a stiff grounder. In the 47th minute, Nuvem SC’s attacking medio scored the match winner making it 2-1.

St Anthony’s Marna snatch victory from Don Bosco

CALANGUTE: St. Anthony’s SC Marna had to wait for the sudden death as they got the better of Don Bosco Fatorda by 7-6 margin as they entered the quarters of the Calangute Panchayat Soccer Cup, organized by Calangute Association played at Poriat grounds on Thursday. In the very 3rd minute Sherwin Lobo scored was inside the penalty box, 1-0. Fatorda playing with ten men equalised in the 55th minute Necil Pinto equalized from outside the penalty box, 1-1. In the penalty shootout St. Anthony’s Marna kept their cool to win the match via sudden death by 6-5 margin.

Sporting send Bardez into a tizzy

with 5 goals

AMEBLIM: Sporting Clube de Goa registered a 5-0 win over FC Bardez to book a spot in the finals of Goa Sevens Premier League, organised by Goa Sevens and Ambelim Sports Club in association with Goa Football Association (GFA) at Ambelim Sports Complex on Thursday. Marcus Mascarenhas scored a hat trick, while Ganesh Thakur and Cajetan Fernandes scored a goal each. Sporting team took the lead just before the end of the first half as Alesh Savant crossed the ball inside to which Marcus Mascarenhas headed it in giving the team a 1-0 lead at half time. The Flaming Oranje doubled their lead through Marcus again who received a well- placed cross from George Souza, 2-0. It was 3-0 as Cajetan Fernandes converted one from the spot. Marcus Mascarenhas went on to complete his hat-trick with a neat back shot that landed into the nets, while two minutes later Ganesh Thakur made it 5-0 with a slow tap into the nets.

Shirodkar wins rapid chess tourney

VASCO: Ayush Shirodkar of Salcete Taluka won the All Goa MTCA open rapid Chess Tournament cum MTCA league finale organised by Mourmugao Taluka Chess Association (MTCA) held at Ravindra Bhavan Baina, Vasco on May 12 and 13.

ToI, Lokmat, Tarun Bharat enter semis

PANAJI: Times of India, Lokmat and Tarun Bharat entered the semi-finals of inter-media nine-a-side football tournament organised by Sports Journalists Association of Goa. Times of India edged out a fighting Fomento Media by a solitary goal in the quarter-finals. Keshav Naik scored the all-important goal early in the second half. They will clash with Navhind Publications in the first semi-finals on Friday. In the other quarter-finals, Lokmat and Herald were locked 4-4 at the end of sudden-death. They will meet Tarun Bharat, who earned a walkover as their opponents Rest of Press failed to turn up, in the second semi-final on Friday.

Panjim Veterans walkover Chinchinim to enter semis

PANAJI: Host Panjim Veterans sailed into semi-finals in the 6th All Goa Panjim Veterans Soccer defeating Chinchinim Veterans 4-1 played at Taliegao ground. Panjim Veterans were leading 2-0 in the first half. Chinchinim Veterans’ Domnick missed a passed to Pascoal Pereira of Panjim Veterans who scored first goal with ease. Govind Balekar scored the second goal through a beautiful move by Pascoal Pereira. In the second half Vishant Pednekar scored the third goal and the fourth goal. In the dyeing minute Mathew Pereira goal for Chinchinim reduced the margin.