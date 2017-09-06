LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Fatorda Veterans in quarters

PER-SERAULIM: Fatorda Veterans entered the quarterfinals of Colva Veterans football tournament defeating Monte Veterans, Benaulim 3-1, at Mabai grounds, Per-Seraulim on Wednesday. Fatorda Veterans went into the lead through a 4th minute strike from Rosario. Jerson then doubled the lead before Monte Veterans pulled a goal back through Mohammed Bepari. In the dying minutes, Fatorda Veterans’ Rosario completed his brace to complete a 3-1 win for his team.

Fomento FIDE rating chess gets underway

PANAJI: The 6th Fomento All India Fide Rating Chess Tournament, jointly organised by Rudreshwar Panaji, TTCA, AICF and GCA, began at Institute of Menezes Braganza hall, Panaji on Wednesday. After the end of Round 2, IM Thejkumar MS, CM Leon Mendonca, FM Saurah Kherdekar, Arvind Shastry, Ameya Audi, IM Ramnathan Balasubramanian, Marthanan KU, Vishvesh Kochrekar, Sanjay Sindhia, Sibi Visal, Shalon Pais, Hari Chandran, Ashish Madhusudhan, Yash Kapadi and few others are on 2 points. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Thejkumar MS became India’s 50th Grand Master after scoring 2 wins from 2 rounds and gaining required 1.6 Elo points. By doing so he also became Karnataka’s 1st Grand Master. All together 189 players from across the country have participated in the tournament.

Dueball selection trials

VALPOI: Dueball selection trials for Goa senior men’s and women’s teams will be held on Sunday, September 10 at Forest Training School Ground from 9 am. The selected players will take part in 5th Senior National Dueball Championship 2017 to be held in Goa from October 13 to 17. Players should register themselves on or before September 10. Reporting time is 8.30 am. For further details and registration Sadiq Beig or Shantesh Verekar may be contacted.