LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Marc Caterers enter semis

BENAULIM: Marc Caterers, Nuvem entered the semifinals of the 17th VM Salgaocar Memorial Veterans Soccer tournament, organised by Prime Sports Club, defeating Monte Benaulim Veterans 1-0 at St John the Baptist ground, Dando-Benaulim on Sunday. Santan Furtado scored the match-winner.

Joybert stars in Curtorim Gym win

CHANDOR: Joybert Almeida’s brace helped Curtorim Gymkhana knock out Raia SC 3-1 and enter the quarterfinals of 44th Chandor Seamen Trophy, at Chandor grounds on Sunday. Elson Cardozo scored Curtorim Gymkhana’s other goal. Lloyd Cardozo scored the lone goal for Raia SC.

DBO Fatorda football champs

BETALBATIM: Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda emerged champions of Joao Francisco Pacheco memorial football tournament defeating Sao Jose de Areal 3-2 via tie-breaker in the finals played at Betalbatim sports complex grounds on Sunday. The teams played a goalless draw in the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, DBO Fatorda found the mark on three counts, while Areal team could score only twice.

Ambelim SC emerge triumphant

CHINCHINIM: Ambelim SC lifted the Chinchinim-Deussua Panchayat Cup as they defeated Cuncolim Union 2-1 in the finals played at church grounds, Chinchinim on Sunday. Samson Simoes scored a brace for Ambelim SC while Velington D’Souza pulled one goal back for Cuncolim Union.