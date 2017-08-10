LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

SJD Areal edge PY Nuvem

BENAULIM: Sao Jose de Areal entered the quarterfinals of Cana-Benaulim football tournament defeating Parish Youth, Nuvem 2-1 at St John, the Baptist grounds, Benaulim on Thursday. Raymond Fernandes and Prisco Maura scored for Sao Jose de Areal while Parish Youth, Nuvem pulled a goal back through Georgin Colaco. Areal will meet United Club of Nerul in the quarterfinals on August 14.

SWC Zaino ease into finals

CHINCHINIM: SWC Zaino stormed into the finals of Our Lady of Merces Soccer defeating Sporting Club of Davorlim 5-0 in the semis played at church grounds, Chinchinim on Thursday.

Samson Fernandes scored a brace for Zaino while Samson Simoes, Nial Cardozo and Jade Colaso scored a goal each.

Curtorim Gymkhana reach last 4

BETALBATIM: Curtorim Gymkhana entered the semifinals of Joao Francisco Pacheco Memorial football tournament defeating Nuvem SC 2-0 in the quarterfinals played at Betalbatim Sports complex grounds on Thursday. Anthony Cardozo and James Fernandes were the goal scorers. Curtorim Gymkhana will meet Sao Jose de Areal in the semifinals.

Nesh treble sinks Colva

CAVELOSSIM: Nesh Pereira’s hat-trick enabled Varca SC’s entry into the semifinals of SAG Cup football tournament, as it helped them overcome St Anthony’s SC, Colva 3-2 in the quarterfinals played at Fr Drunstan and Wellington grounds, Cavelossim on Thursday. St Anthony’s SC, Colva pulled two goals back through Francis Pausker and Macson.

Cream GE blank Crimson MC 5-0

DULER: Cream Gender Equality trounced rivals Crimson Mutual Consent 5-0 in the Discover Football Women’s Tournament 2017, at Duler Football Stadium, Mapusa on Thursday. Barnali Roy and Linda Caldo netted a brace each, while the other goal for Cream Gender Equality was scored by Priyanka Sarhar. Meanwhile, in day’s other matches Ebony Equal Opportunity overcame Silver Self Determination 6-4 and Purple Women’s Empowerment thrashed Blue Bodily Integrity 4-0.

Moloca down Mix Friends

MERCES: Moloca defeated Mix Friends 2-1 via tie-breaker in the 4th Pogo Boys Rolling Trophy, organised by Pogo Boys Merces, at Merces church ground on Thursday. The teams played a 1-1 draw in the regulation time with Jobern netting a goal for Moloca while Akshay struck for Mix Friends. In the tie-breaker, Yogesh and Agustine scored for Moloca and Ajay was the lone scorer for mix friends.

GTBCA’s cricket championships

PANAJI: Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association (GTBCA) will conduct 15th State Sub-Junior (U-16) and 12th State Junior (U-19) Tennis Ball Cricket Championship (boys and girls) from September 11 to 16 at Campal, Panaji and Ponda sports complex, Ponda. The championships are open to schools, higher secondary schools and other institutions. Players born on or after January 1, 2001 (for junior) and January 1, 1998 (for sub-juniors) are eligible to take part in the championships. Entries may be sent to Haresh Parsekar (9881720047) or Ajinkya Naik (9049725425) or can also be emailed at gtbca123@gmail.com latest by September 8. Spot entries will not be accepted.

Yogesh Naik is MCC president

MARGAO: Yogesh Naik was elected unopposed as the president of Margao Cricket Club (MCC) during the general body meeting and the election held at club’s premises recently. The entire new managing committee for the year 2017-19 was elected unopposed with Sudesh Bhise as vice-president and Apoorv Bhembre as secretary.

7v7 football at Colvale

COLVALE: Village Panchayat of Colvale will be organising their 5th All Goa 7-a-side football tournament at Colvale church ground on August 13 from 9.30 am. Only the first 20 teams will be allowed to participate. For entries contact 9423310595 or 9145793063.