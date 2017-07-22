LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Dunes SC thrash Friends XI

VAGATOR: Dunes Sports Club scored a huge 6-1 win over Friends XI Succorro in the inaugural match of the 19th Vagator Soccer 2017, organiszed by Vagator Parish Youth Sports Club and played at Vagator Parish Youth ground, Ozran on Saturday. Friends stunned their rivals in the 8th minute of play when they took the lead through Pundalik Naik who gave finishing touches to Rohan Naik’s cross, 1-0. Within a span of two minutes Dunes leveled terms when Leslee Britto’s powerful right footer gave no chance to the Friends keeper, 1-1. Dunes managed to fire in three more goals before going into the lemon break through Glenson Britto (2) and Silvester Dias. On resumption of play Dunes managed to score twice more through Leslee and Glenson, 6-1.

Navelim Villagers squeeze into finals

PONDA: Navelim Villagers Union entered the finals of the 29th All Goa St Annes Festival Inter-Village Soccer 2017, organised by Ponda Footballers, as they defeated Nerul Sports Club 5-3 via tie-breaker in the semifinals played at Animal Husbandry ground Curti-Ponda. The teams played a 1-1 draw in the regulation time with Aniket Agarwadekar and Anil Shivolkar scoring a goal each for Nerul and Navelim. In the tie-breaker, Clinton, Anil, Suraj and Cleston scored while Jasper shot out for Navelim. For Nerul Paul, Aniket and Deepraj scored while Sidharth and Akash’s shots were saved by keeper Roysten.

Curtorim Gymkhana enter finals

ASSOLDA: Curtorim Gymkhana entered the finals of St Anthony’s Festival Cup football tournament defeating Fr Agnel Youth SC, Paroda 9-8 via the tie breaker played at Panchayat grounds, Assolda on Saturday. Curtorim Gymkhana were leading 2-0 at half time with two goals scored by James Fernandes. However, they lowered their guard in the second session, during which time Fr Agnel SC levelled through Benzie Clemente and Cyril Dias. In the tie-breaker, Curtorim Gymkhana proved to be better shooters, winning the match 9-8.

Mormugao United oust Sai Avatar

VASCO: Mormugao United SC ousted holders Sai Avatar SC 2-0 an entered the quarterfinals of the 44th Bandodkar memorial football tournament, organised by Baina Sports Club and played at MPT grounds, Vasco on Saturday. Mormugao led 1-0 at the break with Syrus Moura scoring the goal in the 32nd minute. Beevan Fernandes scored their second goal in the dying minutes after he was well fed by Sushant. Pawan Dhargalkar of Sai Avatar was named man of the match.

Mallika, Eleanor, Sanisha, Taniya in TT semis

PANAJI: Mallika Gogoi, Eleanor Do Rosario, Sanisha Shetye and Taniya Patil have made it to the ladies semifinals at the Panjim Gymkhana All Goa Major Ranking TT tournament after notching out victories in their respective quarterfinal matches on Saturday. While Mallika Beat Prutha Parrikar 4-11,11-7,5-11,18-16,11-8, Eleanor defeated Aditi Chodankar 11-7,11-4,10-12,9-11,11-8 and Sanisha thumped Sneha Mesta 11-6, 11-8, 12-10. Taniya downed Suchetan Bansal 11-5, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5. Meanwhile, Prutha Parrikar, Sanisha Shetye, Aditi Chodankar and Taniya Patil completed the semis lineup in junior girls category. Prutah beat Anushka Hannanavar 3-0, Sanisha defeated Sneha Rane 3-0, Aditi downed Suchetan Bansal 3-2 and Taniya outclassed Janvi Naik 3-0.