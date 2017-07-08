LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

St Anthony’s Bardez taluka champs

MAPUSA: St. Anthony’s High School, Monte de Guirim registered a solitary goal win over St Joseph’s High School, Calangute in the finals of the Subroto Mukherjee Football tournament (Bardez taluka) for U-14 boys at the Duler stadium, on Saturday.James David scored the match-winner in the second half of the match.

Margao SC edge past Cuncolim Union

BENAULIM: Cliff Barretto’s 25 yard strike in the second half enabled Margao Sports Club down Cuncolim Union by a solitary goal and enter the semifinals of the St Sebastian Inter-Village Football tournament at St John the Baptist grounds, Benaulim on Saturday. After the barren first half, the both teams began to press forward in the second session, Cuncolim Union saw their striker Rosario Carvalho hitting the post, and later Margao keeper Frizel Pereira save Rosario ’s powerful strike. Barretto then gave Margao the lead off a Dennie Dias pass, which proved to be the match-winner.

Nitish wins

NEW DELHI: FM Nitish Belurkar kept his medal hopes alive after a win against Panesar Vedant in the 5th round of the Commonwealth Chess Championship (U-16 open category) in New Delhi on Saturday. The Goan lad is currently in fifth position with four points following three consecutive wins in the rounds 3, 4 and 5.In the U-18 category, Ameya Audi lost against S Jayakumar in the 5th round.

CDJ Ribandar down Navelim Sporting

RAIA: CDJ Ribandar came back strongly after being a goal down to defeat Navelim Sporting 2-1 and enter the semifinals of Custodio Memorial Football tournament at Raia panchayat grounds on Saturday. Navelim went into the lead in the 2nd minute, Clinton Niassso raced down the right flank and shot past the Ribandar keeper Haston Cardozo, 1-0. Ribandar then pressed forward and levelled through Krishnanath Shirodkar in the 22nd minute,1-1. Ribander scored their second goal in the 52nd minute when Newton Azavedo on receiving a pass from Krishnanath, beat Navelim keeper Dalwin Costa to take his team into the semis.

Om, Gunjal lead

VASCO: Master Om Barde with six points and WCM Gunjal Chopdekar on four points, consolidated their positions at the top of the All Goa State Sub-Juniors Open and Girls U-15 State Selections cum Championships, at Vasco on Saturday. In round six, Om Barde beat Devesh Anand Naik, while Madhavan G beat Advait Dhawalikar to climb to second spot with five points. Porob Vraj, Audi Saiesh, Pednekar Ayush are on 4.5 points while Advait is on four points. In the girls’ category, Gunjal came beat WCM Swera Ana Braganca in the fourth round.

Murod Boys in finals

CANDOLIM: Murod Boys beat Young Boys of Aradi (B) 1-0 to book their place in the finals of the Candolim Inter-Ward Soccer tournament, at Candolim grounds, on Friday. Nehal Naik’s free kick beat the Aradi keeper Mauli Adhinover, 1-0. Aradi had a chance to equalise, but substitute Anand shot straight at Murod keeper Pratik Satardekar.

Mormugao badminton tourney

VASCO: Mormugao Badminton Club under the aegis of Goa Badminton Association will organise its 6th All Goa Major Ranking Badminton Tournament from July 21 to 23 in the following categories: men’s and women’s singles, doubles, mixed doubles and veterans 40 + and 50+ doubles. Participants must submit their entries by July 18 by sms to (7745090470) or email: gbagoaonline@gmail.com.