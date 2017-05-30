LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Nerul in Lakhanpal finals

CANDOLIM: Nerul Sports Club made it to the finals of the Lakhanpal Cup 2017, organised by Candolim SC, after registering a hard-fought 1-0 win over Goan Warriors SC at Dr Gustavo Monteiro grounds, Candolim on Tuesday. Chetan Dabholkar scored the match-winner in the 17th minute as he made the most of the assist provided to him by Devendra Pednekar. Goan Warriors’s Prajot Naik had a golden opportunity to level the terms for his team but Nerul keeper Nilkesh Naik made a superb save.

Hosts Raia FC enter semis

RAIA: Hosts Raia FC entered the semifinals of Raia FC Cup defeating Cuncolim Union 4-2 in the quarterfinals played at panchayat ground, Raia on Tuesday. Lloyd Cardozo, Johny D’Cruz, Wilfred Gomes and Don Bosco Fernandes scored one goal each for Raia, while Cuncolim Union got their goals through Wellington D’Souza and Micky Fernandes. Raia FC will next meet Sao Jose de Areal in the semis slated for June 1.

Nilesh Cabral is new chief of Goa Chess Association

PANAJI: Curchorem MLA and chief of Quepem Taluka Chess Association, Nilesh Cabral, has been elected unopposed as president of Goa Chess Association for the term 2017-21. Outgoing president and president of Dharbandora TCA Vinay Tendulkar voluntarily opted out of the race to bring in the new leadership, states the press release issued by GCA. Kishor Bandekar was reelected unopposed as secretary, Vishwas Pilankar as treasurer and Ashesh Keni (South) as vice president. Mahesh Candolkar (North), Vasant Naik (North), Shubha Subhash Phaldesai (South) are some of the new faces that have been elected.