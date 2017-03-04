LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

SC Davorlim storm into finals

CURTORIM: Sporting Club of Davorlim rode on a fine brace by Joel Colaco to defeat Navelim Villagers Union 4-1 and enter the finals of Wilred Leisure Cup football, at DSYA grounds on Saturday. Bonnie Niasso and Perrson Rebello were the other goal scorers. Navelim Villagers Union pulled one goal back through Clinton Niasso.

SWC Zaino edge Raitura SC

AMBELIM: SWC Zaino defeated Raitura SC 2-1 in the GFA Second Division League match played at Ambelim grounds on Saturday. Jade Colaco and Arvind Fernandes scored for SWC Zaino while Raitura SC pulled one goal back through Joeburn Fernandes.

Salgaocar FC’s U-16 trials

VASCO: Salgaocar Football Club will conduct football trials for U-16 boys born between January 1, 2002 and December 31, 2003 on March 6 and 7 at Kings school football ground, Sao Jose de Areal at 3.45 pm. Interested should contact Ignatius Dias (9764241322) with full kit and birth certificate.

Aquatic championship at Campal

PANAJI: The 29th Goa State Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Aquatic Championships will be held on May 19, 20 and 21 at Campal Swimming Pool, Panajim between 8.30 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 7 pm. Entry forms for the same will be available from April 15 with Swimming coaches at Campal, Fatorda, Quepem, Peddem and Ponda Swimming Pools, and should be submitted on or before April 30. No spot entries will be entertained.

St Rita’s down Saraswat Vidyalaya

GUIRIM: St Rita’s High School, Colvale defeated Saraswat Vidyalaya HS, Khorlim by 21 runs in the boys U-16 all Goa inter-school T20 season ball cricket tournament, organised by Guirim Cricketers, in memory of Late Shri Narayan Naik, at Guirim grounds on Saturday. St Rita’s, batting first, scored 92 and then bowled out Saraswat Vidyalaya for just 71 runs in 17.2 overs. Yogesh Kaunthankar was adjudged the man of the match for his 3 for 9.

Goa Corporate League from Mar 8

PORVORIM: Eight teams will vie for top honours in the Goa Corporate League 2017, which will be played at GCA Academy ground in Porvorim from March 8 to 15. The teams will include Reliance 1, Air India, Indian Oil, ONGC, CAG, FCI, DY Patil and Goa Lions. Some of the current and former India international cricketers are likely to participate in the tournament which include Yuvraj Singh, Harbajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Wasim Jaffer, Akshar Patel, Munaf Patel, Ishwar Pandey, Pawan Negi and many others. Some of IPL players are also likely to play in the tournament and they include Manvider Bisla, Iqbal Abdulla, Pravin Tambe, Deepak Hodda and many others.