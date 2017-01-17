LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Sun Moon Veterans reach semis

CHICALIM: Sun Moon Veterans beat Bardez Veterans 2-0 to reach the semifinals of the 2nd All Goa Veterans football tournament, at Chicalim panchayat ground, on Tuesday. While Ivan Coutinho gave the winners lead in the 7th minute, Agnelo Gomes made it 2-0 in the next four minutes.

Govt HS girls win

PEDDEM: Govt HS, Alto Betim defeated St Thereza HS, Candolim by seven wickets in the Bardez Taluka U-17 Girls Cricket Tournament, organised by DSYA and played at Peddem Sports Complex, Tuesday. Batting first, St Thereza scored 66/3 in 15 overs. In reply, Govt HS reached the target in just 9 overs but not before losing three wickets.

Babu Naik U-16 cricket from Jan 20

MARGAO: The 2nd All India Babu Naik U-16 cricket tournament will begin from January 20 on the SAG cricket ground, Fatorda and SAG ground, Agonda. Nashik Cricket Academy, Jaipur Cricket Academy, Axel Cricket Academy (Ahmedabad), Lucknow Cricket Academy and Sportsweek CC, GOA will be participating in the Round Robin league.

GU team for West Zone varsity cricket

TALEIGAO: Shubham Dessai will lead Goa University team that will, on January 19, take on MLS University, Udaipur in the first round match of the West Zone Inter University Cricket Championship for Men to be held at Barkatullah University, Bhopal. The team: Shubham Dessai (captain), Yogesh Naik (vice-captain), Kashyap Bakhle, Hemant Oli, Dheeraj Yadav, Atul Yadav, Ishaan Gadekar, Neeraj Yadav, Manjunath Vantamuri, Sachin Bukkam, Vijesh PrabhuDessai, Infancio Correia, Ajaykumar Kewat, Nitesh Sambhaji, Omkar Mandrekar and Rohit Naik. Pandurang Naik and Dr Sahadev Mandrekar will be the officials.