LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Goan team bows out

PANAJI: A solitary-goal by Josy Joseph in the dying minutes of the semifinal clash against Govt Higher Secondary School, Goa helped his team Govt HSS, Panampally Nagar, Kochi book a berth in the finals of the first year of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Football Championship in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Cricket tourney at Mapusa

MAPUSA: Rotary Club of Mhapsa Elite is organising an all-Goa inter Rotary Club 8-a-side indoor tennis ball cricket tournament on January 8 at A Indoor Stadium, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa.

Areal prevail over Rossman Cruz

LOUTOLIM: Sao Jose de Areal entered the quarterfinals of Loutolim Panchayat Cup football tournament, defeating Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna 4-3 via tie-breaker, at Montir grounds, Loutolim on Wednesday. The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Sao Jose de Areal proved to be better shooters as they scored accurately through Aggio Antao, Benston Viegas, Aliston Camotio and Haston Dias. Rossman Cruz SC could find the mark only through Savio Fernandes, Razer Braganza and Stephen Pereira.

Malcolm strikes it for Betalbatim

BETALBATIM: Betalbatim SC entered the quarterfinals of Martin’s Cup football tournament, defeating Varca SC by a solitary goal, at Betalbatim grounds on Wednesday. The all-important goal for the winners was scored by Malcolm Fernandes in the 50th minute as he leaped high to connect a cross of Prinston Rebello and sent the ball to the far corner of the rival nets.

Massive win for St John HS

BICHOLIM: St John of the Cross HS thrashed Government HS, Navelim by 214 runs in the U-16 Late Dilip Sardesai Cup Boys Bicholim/Sattari Zone 2016/17, organised by Goa Cricket Association. Put in to bat first, St John HS rode on fine centuries from Sumukh Pitre (134) and Om Bandodkar (124) to post a huge 357 for 5 in 40 overs. Chasing the huge target, Navelim school managed just 143 before being bowled out in 26.2 overs. Barring Prathamesh Sawant (60) and Vignesh Gawas (20), no other batsman could show any fight. St John’s Om Bandodkar shone with the ball as well as he took 3 for 16 while Mufid Choudhary supported him well with a 3-wicket haul.

Ambelim SC, Fr Agnelo SC make it to semifinals

QUEPEM: Samson Fernandes’s 20th minute strike proved to be match-winner as as Ambelim Sports Club registered a solitary-goal win over Sarzora Sports Club to enter the semifinals of Fr Agnelo Youth inter village football tournament, organised by Fr Agnelo Youth Sports Club, Paroda, at panchayat grounds, Avedem-Quepem. Meanwhile, hosts Fr Agnelo Youth Sports Club, Paroda also reached the semifinals after getting past Cuncolim Union 2-1. Jason Dias scored a brace for the winners while Daulat Desai reduced the margin for Cuncolim Union.

Chandor Veterans in finals

QUEPEM: Chandor Veterans beat Sun Moon Veterans 1-0 to move into the finals of the Quepem Veterans Seamen Cup, at Borimol sport complex ground, Quepem. Traver Antao scored the lone goal of the match in the second minute of the first half. Sun Moon’s Pascoal almost levelled the score in the 10 minute but Chandor goalkeeper made fine save.

Light ball cricket at Valpoi

VALPOI: BBC Valpoi will organise their first all Goa limited over light ball cricket tournament on January 8 and 15 at Municipal ground, Valpoi. For further details Praveen or Ayub may be contacted.