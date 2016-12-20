LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Chinchinnim Villagers score 9 past USC Seraulim

SERAULIM: Union of Chinchinim Villagers defeated USC Seraulim 9-0 in the GFA’s U-16 League match, played at Seraulim grounds on Tuesday. League’s another match played at Ambelim ground saw FC Goa and Salcete Football Club play out a goalless draw.

UB Palolem thump YWSC Assolna

ASSOLNA: United Boys of Palolem hammered Youth Welfare SC, Assolna 7-2 in the GFA’s U-14 League match played at Assolna grounds on Tuesday. Gangaram Karat scored a hat-trick for Palolem as he found the mark in the 30th, 52nd and 62nd minute. Ralley Travasso scored a brace as he struck in the 41st and 59th minute. Kamlauddin Salim and Shuham Velip scored a goal each. Assolna’s both goals came through Nesh Diniz.

Curtorim Veterans reach finals

NAVELIM: Curtorim Veterans entered the finals of Navelim Veterans football tournament, defeating Fatorda Veterans 3-2 via tie-breaker, at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Tuesday. The teams played a goalless draw in the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Curtorim Veterans scored accurately through Peter Carvalho, Oliver D’Souza and Domnick Pacheco while only Vincent Barreto and Xavier Colaco could find the mark for Fatorda Veterans.

GU bow out of West Zone Kho Kho

TALEIGAO: Goa University lost to SG Amravati University by six points in their third match of the West Zone Inter University Kho Kho Championship for Men, organised by SRTM University, Nanded. Earlier, the GU team had defeated Barkatullah University, Bhopal by an innings and 10 points while in the second they got the better of MS University, Udaipur by 9 points.

Ketan to lead Goa U-17 team

PANAJI: Ketan Nandrekar will lead Goa boys U-17 cricket team at the 62nd National School Games to be held at Mumbai from December 24 to 30. The team: Ketan Nandrekar (captain), Abhishek Panikar, Abhinav Bhatkalkar, Om Fadte, Thohid Dadibai, Harsh Jethaji, Vishwa Gazinkar, Sanat Prabhudesai, Om Madgaokar, Vedang Naik, Kaushal Churi, Tushar Kudnekar, Pralav kerkar, Yogesh kauthankar, Saideep Naik and Aryan Khutkar. Narayan Kambli will be the coach and Bonu Jethaji will be the team manager.

GU’s football selections trials for men

TALEIGAO: Goa University will conduct football selection trials for men on December 22 at 3 pm on University football ground, Taleigao Plateau. Footballers from affiliated colleges may attend the trials along with identity card. The Goa University team will participate in the West Zone Inter University Football Championship for Men to be held at Barkatullah University, Bhopal from January 6 to 12.

Tennis ball cricket trials

PANAJI: Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association (GTBCA) will conduct first stage selection trials to select Goa state senior (men & women) teams for the 27th Senior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship to be held at Vaishno Devi International Stadium, Katra, Jammu (J&K) from February 10 to 13. The selection trials will be held at SAG Campal ground on December 26 from 2.30 pm, and at Kunkolim ground, Priol-Ponda on December 27 from 2.30 pm.