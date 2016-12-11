LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Mandopa SC in finals

MANDOPA: Mandopa SC entered the finals of the Mandopa Cup defeating Calangute Association by a solitary goal played at Mandopa grounds on Monday.The all important match winner was scored by Avlon Gomes in the 48th minute of the second session of play.

Curtorim Veterans advance

NAVELIM: Curtorim Veterans entered the quarterfinals of Navelim Veterans football tournament defeating Viva Veterans,North Goa 3-0 played at Rosary grounds,Navelim on Monday. Oliver D’Silva, Seby Vaz and Johnny D’Cruz scored for Curtorim Veterans.

Selections for National School games

PANAJI: The State Level selection trials to select the teams to participate in the 62nd National School Games in Rope Skipping U-19 boys and girls will be held at Vidhya Prabhodini High School, Parvari-Goa on December 16. The throw ball U-17 boys and girls at Sports Complex Campal, Panjim will alsoe be held on December 16. The Cricket U-19 Boys on December 14 at Sports complex Campal, Panaji. Interested are requested to report at the respective venues from 09.30 am onwards with proper playing kit and along with their I-Card.

A A de Majorda get walkover

BETALBATIM: A A de Majorda received a walk over against Benfica in the GFA under-14 football league that was scheduled to be played at Betalbatim ground on Monday.