LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Assolda Veterans advance

NAVELIM: Assolda Veterans entered the quarterfinals of Navelim Veterans football tournament defeating hosts Navelim Veterans 2-0, at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Sunday. Rosario Carvalho and Michael Barreto scored for the winners.

Dramapur down Ambelim

AMBELIM: Dramapur SC defeated Ambelim SC 4-2 in the GFA Third Division football league match, played at Ambelim grounds on Sunday. Dramapur found the mark through Selvin Rodrigues, Veenroy Dias, Stephton D’Costa and Stenward Dias. Ambelim pulled two goals back through Michael Pereira and Salvador Rebello.

Areal reach quarterfinals

QUEPEM: Sao Jose de Areal SC defeated Betalbatim SC 2-0 to enter the quarterfinals of Fr Agnelo Youth inter-village football tournament, organised by Fr Agnelo Youth SC, Paroda and played at Panchayat grounds, Avedem-Quepem. Alister Clemente and Avito Moura scored a goal each for the winners.

Youth football at Ambelim

AMBELIM: St Anthony’s SC, Colva in association with Future Star Academy, Dubai will organise their ‘1st Youth Football Fest Day’ soccer tournament at Ambelim grounds on from December 17 to 19. Teams from schools and clubs, duly registered with their state, provincial or national associations are eligible to participate. The team should consist of maximum 10-12 players. Proof of age will be checked as per the registration with respective documents.

Goa boys, girls reach

tennis ball cricket quarters

PANAJI: Goa boys and girls teams reached the quarterfinals at the 24th Junior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship after securing wins in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches, played at Karnal, Haryana. While Goa boys beat Haryana by 54 runs, the girls team got the better of Western UP by 59 runs.

Goa Velha beat Nerul

COLVALE: Goa Velha SC beat Nerul SC 5-4 in penalty shootout in the 11th All Goa Late Pio Jose Goveia Memorial, an inter-village football tournament, played at Colvale Church grounds on Sunday. The teams played a goalless draw in the regulation time.

7v7 football at Ambelim

AMBELIM: A 7-a-side football tournament for 40 and above will be held at Ambelim grounds on December 19. Only 16 teams will be accommodated on first come first basis. For registration contact 9822655650 or 9890224223.