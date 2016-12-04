LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Navelim overcome Carmel

NAVELIM: Riding on a brace by Darren Peixote, Navelim SC defeated Carmel SC 5-2 in the GFA Third Division League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Sunday. Daclan Fernandes, Blaze Gomes and Joe Dias scored one goal each for the winners. Carmel SC pulled two goals back through L Thapa and J Dias. Both the teams have qualified for the third division play-off, disclosed the local organisers.

PY Nuvem storm into finals

CURTORIM: Parish Youth, Nuvem entered the finals of Curtorim Panchayat Cup, defeating Guirdolim Club 4-0, at SAG grounds, Curtorim on Sunday. Schubert Pinto scored a brace while the other two goals were scored by Stanley D’Mello and Johnson Fernandes.

Sagun to lead Goa against Himachal Pradesh

PANAJI: Sagun Kamat will lead Goa in the Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh to be played at Mumbai from December 7 to 10. The Squad: Sagun Kamat (captain), Snehal Kauthankar, Reagan Pinto, Darshan Misal, Rituraj Singh, Rajshekhar Harikant, Samar Dubhashi, Sumiran Amonkar, Shadab Jakati, Amulya Pandrekar, Saurabh Bandekar, Felix Alemao, Ganeshraj Narvekar, Siddesh Ramani and Sriniwas Fadte.

Rossman Cruz reach semis

MANDOPA: Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna entered the semifinals of the 25th Mandopa Cup football tournament, defeating Cortalim Villagers 2-1, at Mandopa grounds on Sunday. Stephen Pereira and Razer Braganza scored for the winners while Jesus Vaz pulled one goal back for Cortalim Villagers.

Chinchinim Villagers down Snow’s FA

RAIA: Union of Chinchinim Villagers defeated Snow’s Football Academy, Raia by a solitary goal to earn full points in the GFA U-16 League match played at Raia grounds on Sunday. The all-important goal for Union of Chinchinim Villagers was scored by Jolan Simoes in the 10th minute.

GFDC Rising Star Football Festival Day 6 results

PANAJI: GFDC Arambol bagged a convincing 5-0 win against GFDC Pernem in Zone 1 of the U-13 girls match of the GFDC Rising Star Football Festival at Carmel Church ground, Arambol recently. Larya Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Glenfa Rodrigues secured a brace. In another match, Arambol beat Pernem 3-0 in the U-13 boys category. In Zone 2, GFDC Vagator held GFDC Siolim to a draw, 1-1 in a U-10 boys match played at St Michael’s Convent HS ground, Vagator. In another match Vagator registered a 2-1 win over Siolim in a U-13 boys match. In the U-13 girls match at the same venue GFDC Vagator got the better of GFDC Siolim, 1-0. In Zone 3, GFDC Poira beat GFDC Moira, 1-0 in a U-10 boys match held at Chowgule ground, Sinquerim. In another match, GFDC Moira humble GFDC Poira, 7-0 in the U-13 boys category. In Zone 4, GFDC Mayem beat GFDC Zarme, 2-0 in a U-13 boys match at Zarme ground. In another match GFDC Mayem crush GFDC Zarme, 6-0 in the U-10 boys category. In Zone 5 match played at Village panchayat ground, Marcel GFDC Corlim beat GFDC Marcel 2-1 in a U-10 Boys match. In another match GFDC Marcel walk past GFDC Corlim 1-0 in the U-13 girls category. In another match at the same venue, GFDC Marcel overcame GFDC Corlim 1-0 in the U-13 boys category.

Davorlim blank Vagator PYSC

COLVALE: Sporting Club of Davorlim drubbed Vagator PYSC 3-0 to move ahead in the 11th All Goa Late Pio Jose Goveia Memorial Cup, organised by YSC Colvale, at Colvale church grounds on Sunday. Agnelo Colaco netted a brace in the first session of play, with Mark Borges adding his name to the scorers list on crossing ends. Man of the match was awarded to Akshaya Vengurlekar of PYSC.

