LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Sarzora sqeeze into finals

MAJORDA: Sarzora SC entered the finals of the 17th Fr Basilio Andrade Memorial Football Tournament, defeating Guirdolim Club 7-6 via tie-breaker, at Musson grounds, Majorda on Tuesday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. Sarzora went into the lead in the 37th minute through Stelon D’Costa, but Agnes Vaz’s 53rd minute strike restored parity for Guirdolim SC. In the tie-breaker, Sarzora SC scored accurately through Sunny Simoes, Alton Menezes, Dolvin Costa, J Fernandes, Ryan Fernandes and Stelon Costa. Guirdolim Club could find the mark only through B Peixote, Vikky Fernandes, Agnes Vaz, Johnson Gomes and Aplonio Oliveira.

Maina SC march ahead

CURTORIM: Maina SC entered the quarterfinals of the 27th Curtorim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Cortalim Villagers 3-1 at SAG grounds, Curtorim on Tuesday.