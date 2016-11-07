LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

DBO Fatorda thump Navelim Villagers; Salcete FC win big

NAVELIM: Striker Shelten Araujo scored a treble as Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda thumped Navelim Villagers Union 4-1 in the GFA U-14 League match played at Rosary ground, Navelim on Monday. Shelton found his mark in the 23rd, 49th and 53rd minute. Their other goal was scored by Maxwell Furtado who struck in the 47th minute. Navelim Villagers Union scored their lone through Mark Gomes. In league’s other match played at the same venue, Salcete Football Club thrashed Colmorod Ratwado SC 6-0. While Leandro Fernandes scored two goals, the other goals were scored by Flantan Dias, Malico Camotio, Valencio D’Costa and Claven Monteiro.

Wilred Leisure SC prevail over St Anthony SC Colva

VARCA: Wilred Leisure SC reached the semifinals of Varca Panchayat Cup, organised by Varca Sports Club, as they defeated St Anthony SC, Colva 6-4 via tie-breaker, on Monday. The teams played out a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Frey Hilorio gave Wilred Leisure the lead, which was parried by St Anthony SC’s Maxson Fernandes. In the tie-breaker, Wilred Leisure scored through Marian Fernandes, Nelson Fernandes, Savio Fernandes, Anthony Cardozo and Christo Hilario while for St Anthony’s SC only Ronnie Fernandes, Maxson Fernandes and Cardozo Menino Hilario could be on mark.