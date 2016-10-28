LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

St Anthony’s SC, Colva win

BENAULIM: A brilliant hat trick by striker Baptista Fernandes enabled St Anthony’s SC, Colva defeat United Boys, Dando 3-1 in the GFA third division football league match played at St. John the Baptist ground, Dando, Benaulim on Saturday. Ashley Vaz scored the solitary goal for United Boys.

Pax of Nagoa beat Nuvem SC

VERNA: Pax of Nagoa registered a 2-1 win against Nuvem SC in the GFA Third Division Football League match played at Nagoa ground, Verna on Saturday. Clive Coelho and Jezuinho Pereira scored for Pax of Nagoa while Joaquim Colaso scored for Nuvem SC.

Wilred Leisure SC ahead

VARCA: Sertorio Monteiro’s goal in the 40th minute enabled Wilred Leisure SC to defeat Cuncolim Union by a solitary goal and enter the quarterfinal of Varca Panchayat Cup Football tournament played at Varca ground on Saturday.

ICSC, Paroda in final

CHANDOR: ICSC, Paroda entered the final of Guirdolim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Guirdolim Club 2-1 in the semifinal match played at Church Ground, Chandor on Saturday. Cyril Dias and Jason Dias scored for ICSC, Paroda while Melroy Maura scored for Guirdolim Club.