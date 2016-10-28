LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Arlem Youth hammer DBO Fatorda

RAIA: Arlem Youth Association hammered Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda 6-0 in the GFA Third Division League match, at Raia grounds on Friday. Jackson Colaco hogged the limelight scoring a brace, while Brigilo Fernandes, Eldon Colaco, Liston Cardozo and Jemito Pango chipped in with goal each.

Rossman Cruz humble UC Benaulim

VARCA: Beninston Barreto scored a hat-trick as Rossman Cruz SC Nagoa overpowered UC Benaulim 6-0 and entered the quarterfinals of Varca Panchayat Cup, at Varca grounds on Friday. The other goal getters for Rossman Cruz SC were Razor Braganza, who scored a brace, and Savio Fernandes who scored one goal.

Wilred Leisure in quarters

NAVELIM: Wilred Leisure SC, Curtorim entered the quarterfinals of Late Jose Bento Furtado memorial football tournament defeating Margao SC 6-5 via the tie-breaker played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Friday. The teams played a grueling 2-2 draw during the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Wilred Leisure scored accurately through Nelson Fernandes, Nevil Fernandes, Joel Fernandes and Stephen Fernandes. Margao SC could find the mark through Nacil Pinto, Charlton Pereira and Velito Miranda.

Parish Youth, Nuvem in finals

SERAULIM: Parish Youth, Nuvem entered the finals of Seraulim Panchayat Cup defeating Betalbatim SC 3-2 in the semifinals played at church grounds, Seraulim on Friday.

Sporting inaugurate grassroots programme

PANAJI: Sporting Clube de Goa in association with Don Bosco High School Panaji, inaugurated their grassroots programme for the season 2016-17 on Friday at Don Bosco ground, here. The programme was inaugurated by Welvin Menezes, honorary secretary, chairman of Youth Development member of Goa Football Association (GFA).

Achit Sigwan to lead Goa

PORVORIM: Achit Sigwan will lead the Goa U-23 men’s team for the CK Nayudu Trophy for the match against Haryana at GCA ground in Porvorim from October 31 to November 3. The team: Achit Sigwan (Captain); Prathamesh Gawas; Ishant Gadekar; Kallol Maitra; Sriniwas Phadte; Infancio Corriea; Lakshay Garg; Vedant Naik; Shalmon Amonkar; Shivam Mapsekar; Shubham Chari; Jaipal Mada; Mukul Kasana; Yogesh Barde; Hrishikesh Naik and Mukund Bandodkar. All are requested to report to Collin Rodrigues on October 30 at 9.00 am at Goa Cricket Academy Ground, Porvorim.