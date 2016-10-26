LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Deepraj captain of U-19 cricket team

PANAJI: Deepraj Gaonkar will lead the Goa Boys U-19 cricket team in the Goa V. Andhra match of the Cooch Behar Trophy to be played from November 5 at Andhra. The players selected are Deepraj Gaonkar (Captain), Suyash Prabhudesai, Kashyap Bakhle (Vice Captain),Tunish Sawkar, Manthan Khutkar, Vaibhav Govekar, Kaustubh Naik, Aditya Suryavanshi (Wicket Keeper), Balpreet Chadha, Shanu Vantamuri, Heramb Parab, Neeraj Yadav, Savio Kalko, Nehal Surlekar and Sankesh Bhagat. Players should report at MCC

Ground, Margao on October 28 at 2.30 pm.

FC Goa offer on tickets

PANAJI: FC Goa has an offer on the sale of tickets for the remaining home matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Tickets for the Upper East and Upper West stands will be on offer of a free ticket for every two tickets purchased. The offer will be valid for purchase of tickets till October 30.

St Anthony, Colva advance

VARCA: St Anthony SC, Colva entered the quarterfinal of Varca Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating ICSC, Paroda 5-4 via the tie breaker played at Varca ground on Thursday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time.

Navelim Sporting in semis

CORTALIM: Navelim Sporting registered a 2-0 win over Don Bosco Oratary, Fatorda to move into the semifinal of the Cortalim Villagers Cup football tournament played at Cortalim Church ground on Thursday. Aulon Gomes scored a brace for Navelim Sporting.

Goa Velha SC in quarters

NAVELIM: Goa Velha SC defeated United Club of Benaulim 3-1 to enter the quarterfinal of Late Jose Bento Furtado memorial football tournament played at Rosary ground, Navelim on Thursday. T Yogendra scored a hat trick for Goa Velha while Kenneth Fernandes scored for Benaulim.

Parish Youth, Nuvem win

SERAULIM: Parish Youth, Nuvem entered the semifinal of Seraulim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Velsao SC Club 5-1 played at Church ground, Seraulim on Thursday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. Velsao SC went into the lead through Francis Monteiro but the Nuvem team regrouped well and scored five goals through Cebar Colaso, Inacio Colaso, Neves Noronha, Godfrey Mascarenhas and Mariston Coutinho.

Yash wins National Squash C’ship

PANAJI: Yash Fadte of Goa won the sub junior National Squash Championship at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The tournament was held from October 24 to 27. This is the third consecutive time that Yash Fadte made it to the finals. He was the winner in 2014 and the runner up in 2015 states a press release issued by his parent.

Tennis ball cricket seminar held

PANAJI: Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association (GTBCA) and the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) conducted an all India seminar in tennis ball cricket on October 22 and 23 at SAG indoor stadium, Campal. The seminar included detailed discussion on the game, practical demonstration of the game and a written test was conducted for the delegate’s. The successful participants were awarded with certificates and mementos at the concluding function.