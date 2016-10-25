LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Joel Sunday joins FC Bardez

PORVORIM: FC Bardez Goa have completed the signing of striker Joel Sunday on loan. The forward has joined for the rest of the Goa Pro League season. Bardez are placed second in the table approaching the halfway point of the regional league season.

Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim advance

SERAULIM: Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim entered the semifinal of Seraulim Panchayat Cup Football tournament defeating USC Seraulim 4-3 via the tie breaker in a match played at Church ground, Seraulim on Tuesday. The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time. Charles Rodrigues, Anthony Braganza, Aston Vaz and Vivek Naik scored for Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim while Lifton Colaso,Sohan D’Costa and Jonas Gracias scored for USC Seraulim.

DBO Fatorda in quarters

VARCA: Don Bosco Oratory,Fatorda entered the quarterfinal of Varca Panchayat Cup Football tournament defeating Nuvem SC 4-2 in a match played at Varca ground on Tuesday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. Nacil Pinto, Minguel Barreto, Valto D’Souza and Preston Araujo scored for Don Bosco Oratory,Fatorda. Nevis Noronha and Godfrey Mascarenhas scored for Nuvem SC.

SCC Cavelossim win

NAVELIM: Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim won the second match of the day defeating Ambelim SC 5-4 in the late Jose Bento Furtado memorial football tournament played at Rosary ground, Navelim on Tuesday. Haston Dias scored a hat-trick while Valerio Fernandes scored a brace for Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim. Samson Fernandes scored a hat-trick for Ambelim SC while the other goal was scored by Jade Colaso.

Barcelona Boys, Colva win

BENAULIM: Barcelona Boys, Colva registered a convincing 3-1 victory over Jose Cookies, Loutolim to enter the quarter final of the Monti Trophy Veterans Soccer tournament played at Monti Ground, Benaulim on Tuesday. Striker Nevie Araujo scored a hat-trick for Barcelona Boys, Colva

Archery selection trials

PONDA: Amateur Archery Association (AAA) will conduct selection trials for Boys and Girls in Archery to select the team for the 9th Mini National Archery Championship to be held at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh from November 11 to 16. The trials will be held at Ponda Sports Complex on October 26 and 27 at 3.00pm. Interested should report to Ajay Yadav or coach Laxmi Priya Sharma at the venue.

Volleyball trials for Boys and Girls

PANAJI: The Goa Volleyball Association will conduct selection trials for Boys & Girls on October 31 at 4pm at SAG ground, Campal to select Goa state team for the Mini National Volleyball championship to be held in Murena, Madhya Pradesh from November 20 to 24. Interested born on or after 01/01/2003 are eligible to participate in the selection trials. Players should report to Louis Pires or Alex Noronha. For details contact 9423320744 or 9822387936.

Chess tournament

PANAJI: Gurukul Academy is organising Ponda Taluka Level open rapid chess tournament on November 9 at Gurukul Academy, Sainagar, Durgabhat, Ponda in U-7,U-9,U-11 and U-13 categories at 8.30 am. Last date for registration is November 6. For details contact Amogh Namshiker (9422455896) or Sagar Sakordekar (9422593131).