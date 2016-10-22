LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

ICSC, Paroda in semis

GUIRDOLIM: ICSC, Paroda entered the semifinal of Guirdolim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Parish Youth, Nuvem 6-5 via the tie breaker played at church ground, Chandor on Sunday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during regulation time.

Betalbatim SC defeat Chandor Club

SERAULIM: Betalbatim SC entered the semifinal of Seraulim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Chandor Club 3-2 via the tie breaker played at Church ground, Seraulim on Sunday.

Goa held

PANAJI:The group B match between Goa and Telangana of third Agape Cup for All India Christian Football Tournament ended in a 1-1draw. Joshua scored for Telangana and C. Chandrashekar scored the equaliser in the 30th minute

Nuvem SC beat Varca SC

NAVELIM: Nuvem SC entered the quarterfinal of late Jose Bento Furtado Memorial Football tournament defeating Varca SC 2-1 played at Rosary ground, Navelim on Sunday. Meriston Coutinho and Stanly D’Mello scored for Nuvem SC while Tennyson Rosa scored for Varca SC.

Anjuna Gymkhana SC ahead

VARCA: Anjuna Gymkhana SC registered a convincing 2-0 win against Carmona SC to enter the quarterfinal of Varca Panchayat Cup football tournament played at Varca ground on Sunday. Saprem Diukar and Vinayak Mulgaocar scored for Anjuna Gymkhana.

FC Sanquelim win

ALDONA: FC Sanquelim beat Sirsaim Welfare and Sports Club 3-0 in the 3rd Div Group D matched played at Quitula Ground, Aldona on Sunday.