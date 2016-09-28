LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Sun-Moon Veterans to meet Calangute Veterans in summit clash

PER-SERAULIM: Sun-Moon Veterans, Chandor beat Barcelona Veterans 2-1 to enter the finals of Barcelona Veterans Cup Football Tournament at Mabai grounds, Per-Seraulim on Wednesday. It was the Barcelona Veterans team that took the lead through Augusto Pereira, finding the mark in the 15th minute. However, in the second session, Sun –Moon Veterans, Chandor came back very strongly and scored through Peter and Roque Carneiro to snatch a win. Sun-Moon Veterans, Chandor will now meet Calangute Veterans in the finals scheduled to be held on October 1. NT

St Anthony’s SC seal quarterfinal berth

NAVELIM: St Anthony’s SC, Colva entered the quarterfinals of 35th Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy Football Tournament defeating Sao Jose de Areal 7-6 via the tie breaker played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Wednesday. The teams were level 1-1 during the regulation time. St Anthony’s SC, Colva opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Jesus Cardozo, but then in the second session, Sao Jose de Areal restored parity through Alvito Maura, finding the mark in the 40th minute. In the tie breaker St Anthony’s SC scored accurately through Nelson Gomes, Jerry Fernandes, Macson Fernandes, Joel Rodrigues, Jospeh Pereira and Dillon Fernandes. Sao Jose de Aral could find the mark only through Aggio Antao, Prinson Dias, David Colaso, Alvito Maura and Haston Camilo. NT

Fr Agnel to meet SFX Siolim in finals

ALDONA: Fr Agnel Pilar thrashed St Xaviers Mapusa 6-1 in the first semis of the MSFS Cup Staff Football Tournament organised by Aldona High School. Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, SFX SIolim scraped past St Britto’s, Mapusa with a solitary goal win. The finals are slated to be held on September 30 at 3.30 pm on Late Fr Mogel Memorial ground. NT