LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

FC Goa take on CR Flamengo

PANAJI: FC Goa will take on CR Flamengo in their fourth pre-season friendly on September 22 at the Flamengo’s training centre, Centro de Treinamento George Helal. FC Goa will be looking to end their pre season Brazil tour on awinning note before they touch down on Goan shores on September 25. NT

Dicarpale SC enter semis

DICARPALE: Dicarpale SC entered the semifinals of 7th Our Lady of Fatima Cup football tournament defeating Raitura SC 7-6 via the tie breaker.

St Xavier’s inter-collegiate football champs

TALEIGAO: St Xavier’s College, Mapusa defeated Fr Agnel College, Pilar 3-0 to emerge victors of the Inter College Football Championship for men, organised by Goa University. The final match was played at GFA football stadium, Duler. Rowell Pinto (26th minute), Sylvester Dias (53rd minute), Runaal Shirodkar (87th minute) scored for the winners. Suraj Hadkonkar of Fr Agnel was awarded as the best player of the tournament. Paresh Vaigankar of St Xavier’s was declared as promising player while Rudresh Tendulkar of St Xavier’s was adjudged as the man of the match. NT

DB Panaji, Govt College, Quepem, Carmel, Rosary in semis

TALEIGAO: Don Bosco Panaji, Govt College Quepem, Carmel Nuvem and Rosary Navelim entered the semifinals of Goa University Inter College Football Championship for women, at Goa University ground. In the first match Don Bosco College, Panaji defeated SS Dempo College, Altinho 1-0. The all important goal was scored by Annie Esteberio in the 38th minute. Meanwhile, Govt College, Quepem defeated DM’s College, Assagao 2-0. Micheal Castanha and Nagpushpa Angadi scored for the winners. Carmel College, Nuevem thrashed Goa College of Pharmacy 16-0. Valenie Fernandes scored seven goals, Valanka D’Souza scored three, Alisha Tavares three, Linda Colado, Janiee Gomes and Adisha Albuquerque scored one goal each for the winners. In the last match of the day, Rosary College, Navelim defeated St Xavier’s College, Mapusa 3-1 via the tie breaker. In the tie breaker Ansiva Vaz, Mebal Mascarenhas and Chelsea Simoes was on the target for Rosary while only Snehal Kerkar was able to find the net for St Xavier’s.NT

Navelim make semis grade

DRAMAPUR: Navelim Sporting entered the semifinals of 40th St Joseph Festival Cup football tournament defeating Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda 2-0, at Dramapur ground on Wednesday. Avlon Gomes scored both the goals for Navelim Sporting, finding the mark in 30th and 60th minute. NT

Gaurav, Gunjal win

MARGAO: Gaurav Madkaikar wins Late Ratna Bhat trophy while Gunjal Chopdekar wins Late Godavari Keni Rolling trophy at All Goa under 15 State Chess Championship cum selection tournament, organised by Salcete Taluka Chess Association, at AIMs School hall Dovorlim Margao. In the final round top seed Gaurav Madkaikar(8.0) outplayed Parth Salvi to win the Sub Junior championship in boys category, While WCM Gunjal Chopdekar beat Snehal Naik to win the Girls Sub-Junior Championship. NT

Chandor down Betalbatim

SAO JOSE DE AREAL: Chandor Club defeated Betalbatim Sporting 2-0 to enter the quarterfinals of 35th Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament, at Padribhat ground on Wednesday. Benson Fernandes scored a brace for the winners in the 26th and 55th minute. NT

Mini marathon at Merces

MERCES: Late FX D’Souza Memorial Trust, Merces will be organising 16th All Goa Mini Marathon, to observe the death anniversary of Late FX D’Souza. The race is scheduled on October 9 at 7 am, the starting point will be from hotel A Lua, Merces. Those interested may contact Andrew D’Souza(9822103419) or email at bamonkar62@gmail.com.

Simran, Trisha enter finals

VASCO: Simran Kubal of Vasco beat Leona Fernandes 11-3,11-5,11-8 and Trisha Hummnavar of Ponda beat Anushri Naik to reach the finals of mini cadet girl’s category at the VTTA’s Rotary Vasco Golden Jubilee Table Tennis Tournament, conducted at SAG, Chicalim. While Sneha Mesta of Vasco beat Riya Sardessai 8-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-2 and Aalya Arora of Panaji beat Najida Sheikh of Porvorim 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8 to reach the finals of cadet girls singles. Other results: Sub junior girls singles- Tanisi Kirtani bt Arya Divekar 11-5, 11-5, 11-3; Sneha Rane bt Tanya Patil 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 11-8. Junior girls- Tanisi Kirtani bt Sneha Rane 11-1, 11-4, 11-5; Prutha Parrikar bt Tanya Patil 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 15-13. Women’s singles Eleanor do Rosario bt Prutha Parrikar 8-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-4; Tanisi Kirtani bt Sneha Rane 11-6, 11-6, 11-7. Mini cadet boys Singles- Akshan Lawande bt Vivek Carvalho 11-6, 11-7, 11-5; Tannay Saldanha bt Aaron Colaco 11-9, 11-5, 11-2. Cadet boys- Shantesh Mhapsekar bt Priyam Redkar 11-3, 11-4, 11-5; Nagesh Verenkar bt Advait Mudras 11-8, 11-5, 11-2. NT

St Xavier’s, DMS, Govt HSS Sankhali move ahead

MOIRA:St Xavier’s HSS Mapusa trounced Shree Bhumika HSS Parye 5-0, in the Higher Secondary Zone 1 U-19 Boys Football tournament, organised by DYSA, at Moira grounds, on Wednesday. Dominick Miranda, Casel D’Souza, Joston Cardozo, Joshua Rebello and Nion Colaco were the goal scorers for the Xavier school. In the next match DMS Kushe HSS Assagao registered a 3-1 win over Shantadurga HSS Pirna. Nikhil Naik opened the account with a neat placement, with Swapnil Haldankar netting a brace for Assagao while Mukesh Pavsekar pulled a consolation goal for Pirna school. In the last match of the day, Govt HSS Sankhali drubbed Shree Ganesh HSS Mapusa 4-0. Kunal Salgaonkar scored a hat-trick with Pradnesh Naik adding his name to the scorers list. NT