LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Sporting score 10 past Cabessa SC

BATIM: Sporting Clube de Goa hammered Cabessa SC 10–0 in the GFA U-14 Football League match played at Batim ground on Sunday. Saad Naroo (3 goals), Joseph De Souza (4 goals), Mounesh (2 goals), Rio Fernandes (1 goal), led the scoring spree for the winners. NT

Cortalim Villagers win

SAO JOSE DE AREAL: Cortalim Villagers defeated Cuncolim Union 2-0 to move ahead in the 35th Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament, at Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal on Sunday. V D’Souza and Rizvan Gama scored for the winners.NT

Navelim Sporting in finals

CHANDOR: Navelim Sporting entered the finals of 43rd Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy football tournament defeating ICSC Paroda 3-1, at Chandor grounds on Sunday. Clinton Niasso scored a brace for Navelim Sporting, while the other goal was scored by Patrick. Manish Olivera pulled one goal back for ICSC Paroda. NT

Hosts Salgaocar Veterans reach summit clash

BENAULIM: Hosts Salgaocar Veterans edge past Ponda Veterans 4-2 via the tie- breaker to enter the finals of the 16th VM Salgaocar Memorial Veteran Soccer Tournament played at St John The Baptist ground, Dando Benaulim. Both the teams played neck-to-neck being unable to break the deadlock in the regulation time. In the tie- breaker Mario Soares, Anthony Pereira, Anthony M and Rock Carneiro scored on target for the winners while only Vishant Pednekar and Sheikh Niazi scored for Ponda. The efforts of Vincent Colaco and Xavier Colaco were brilliantly saved by Salgaocar keeper Virender Sigh.NT

Anura wins U-19 doubles bronze

PANAJI: Goa’s Anura Prabhu Desai along with her partner Riya Mukherjee of West Bengal clinched Bronze in under 19 girls doubles badminton, at the All India Junior Ranking Badminton tournament at New Delhi. In the semifinals, they fought hard but succumbed against second seeded pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Mithula UK 22-20, 21-18. NT