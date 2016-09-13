LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

ICSC Paroda beat UC Villagers

CHANDOR: ICSC, Paroda entered the semifinals of 43rd Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy football tournament defeating Union of Chinchinim Villagers, 3-0, played at Chandor grounds on Wednesday. ICSC, Paroda went into the lead through Anthony Dias who scored in the 23rd minute. Thereafter in the second session, Manish Oliveira made it 2-0 in the 36th minute and then Jason Dias rounded off the tally in the 43rd minute. ICSC, Paroda will now meet Navelim Sporting in the semifinals on September 18th. NT

Fr Agnel College, Govt College Quepem, enter Semis

TALEIGAO: Fr Agnel College, Pilar, and Govt College, Quepem, entered the semifinals of Goa University Football Championship for men. In the first quarterfinal match Fr Agnel College thrashed Don Bosco College of Engineering, 6-0. Yogendera Thapa, Nester Dias, Sairaj Chodankar, Chandan Gawas, Suraj Hadkonkar and Atish Madkaikar were the scorer for Fr Agnel College, Pilar. In the second quarterfinal match Govt College, Quepem, defeated SS Dempo College, Altinho, 3-1. Vinod Kumar, Rinjoy Fernandes & Leander D’Cunha scored for Govt College, Quepem while Devendra Murgaonkar pulled one back for SS Dempo College, Altinho. NT

MSFS Cup kicks-off on September 15

ALDONA: St Thomas Institutes Aldona will be organising 6th All Goa Inter Staff Football Tournament (MSFS CUP) for the educational institutions of Goa from September 15. The inaugural match will be played between Vidya Bharati and Fr Agnel Pilar at 3.30pm at St Thomas HSS ground Aldona. NT