LOCAL SPORT SCAN

Navelim SC storm into semis

CHANDOR: Navelim Sporting Club registered a fluent 3-0 win against CRC Chinchinim and entered the semifinals of 45th Chandor Seamen Trophy football tournament played at Chandor grounds on Thursday. Clinton Niasso (23rd minute), Travis Souza (25th minute) and Aulon Gomes (43rd minute) scored for Navelim Sporting Club, who will meet SCC Loutolim in the semifinals to be played on September 9.

Curtorim Gymkhana U-16 trials tomorrow

CURTORIM: Curtorim Gymkhana will conduct selection trials for their U-16 football team on Saturday, September 8 at St Alex Church grounds at 3 pm. Players born on or after January 1, 2003 are eligible to attend the trials, and should report to manager Anthony Rebello or any other member of Curtorim Gymkhana with full playing kit and the original birth certificate.

Goa Trail Run at Socorro Plateau on Sunday

PANAJI: Goa Trail Run, organised by Adventure Breaks, will be held at Socorro Plateau in Porvorim from 7 am on Sunday, September 9. Races of two distances — 7.5K (one loop of 7.5km) or 15K (two loops of 7.5km) will be held in two categories — Open and Student. Online registration is open till midnight on Friday, September 7. Spot registration will be allowed between 7 am and 7.45 am at the venue on Sunday, subject to availability of bibs. Registration can also be done at the Adventure Breaks website — http://adventurebreaks.in.