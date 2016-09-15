LOCAL SCAN

Karate seminar in Porvorim

PORVORIM: The Traditional Karate Association of Goa will be organising an advanced karate training seminar on September 18 from 11 am at Dojo De Goa, St Inez. For details, interested karate players/instructors may contact 841181088. NT

St Xavier’s, PCCE in semis

TALEIGAO: St Xavier’s College, Mapusa and PCCE Verna entered the semifinals of Goa University Football Championship for men. In the first quarterfinals played on Thursday, St Xavier’s defeated Govt College, Pernem 4-0. Sylvester Dias scored a brace while Rowell Pinto and Ronald Martins scored a goal each. In the second quarters, PCCE Verna defeated Agnel Institute, Assagao 4-0. Klusner Pereira, Sammy D’Souza, Vally Vaz and Russel Vaz scored a goal each for the winners. NT

Chess selections at Fatorda

FATORDA: The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) will be conducting the state level selection trials to select the state teams to participate in the 62nd National School Games in chess U-14, 17 and 19 categories for boys and girls, at Multipurpose Hall Fatorda, on following dates: September 20 (U-14); September 21 (U-17); September 22 (U-19). Players should report to Mahesh Rivonkar at the venue with their ID cards. NT

Chess tourney in Mapusa

MAPUSA: Bardez Taluka Chess Association and Saraswath Caculo College, Khorlim, will be organising Late Sou Sushma Suhas Asnodkar Memorial All Goa Open Rapid Chess Tournament on September 24 at Saraswat Vidhyalaya’s Sridora Caculo College, Khorlim, Mapusa. Interested players may register their names on or before September 21 with Suraj Naik (9403817270) or Arvind Mhamal (7276874473). NT