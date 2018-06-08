LOCA SPORTS SCAN

Varca SC edge Nerul UC

BENAULIM: Varca SC entered the semifinals of Cana-Benaulim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Nerul United Club by a solitary goal, at St John, the Baptist grounds, Benaulim on Thursday. Jhonas D’Costa scored the all-important goal for the winners.

Asian Bridge: Indian teams perform well

PANAJI: India put up good show in Mix and Super Mix categories on the third day of the 3rd Asian Bridge Championship being held at a city hotel, on Thursday. In the mix category, India maintained its top spot after 10th round with 129.22 points. In the Super Mix category, India B team, after the completion of 10th round, is on top spot with 143.94 points while India A team tallied 111.57 points. In the Men’s category, India B team is on 5th position with 122.68 points after 10 rounds.