Lobo wants Gadkari in Goa to resolve mining crisis 

Chairman of North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) Michael Lobo has said closure of mining may cause chaos and law and order problem in the state in case the state government and the Centre fail to come out with an action plan and road map for resumption of mining activities.

The Calangute MLA has demanded a joint meeting of all political parties on mining crisis. He also urged that Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari and Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar should come down to Goa to explain the action plan on mining.

Addressing a press conference, Lobo said that the issue of closure of mines should be taken seriously by the coalition partners in the state and intervention of the Union government should be sought, as it is an important issue. The state of Goa is dependent on mining and tourism, he said adding that the state cannot afford chaos.

There is no clarity on the line of action in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, he said. “I strongly feel that all political parties should sit together and come out with a proposal to help the mining dependents, as the date for closure of mining is fast approaching,” he added.

Lobo further said that the resolution taken will then have to be submitted to the cabinet advisory committee for its approval and make necessary recommendation to the Centre to resolve the mining issue.

While demanding intervention of Gadkari, Lobo said when Centre wanted to form government in the state they had sent him (Gadkari) to liaise with all and since there is crisis in the state now, they should send him and mines minister to conduct meeting with the alliance partners

for collective decision and to draw line of action.

While reacting to the Delhi visit of the all-party delegation comprising of BJP, MGP and Congress MLAs that recently met Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari, the Calangute MLA said the delegation was improper in its approach and did not follow proper protocol and went to Delhi without cabinet resolution and resolution of legislative assembly seeking the Centre’s intervention.

He further said that the state should make clear to the Centre the number of people to be affected following closure of mines. Goa should also seek answer as to how long mines will remain closed. He also sought to know whether any review petition will be filed before the Supreme Court to seek relief.