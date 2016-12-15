Lobo guns for Parulekar’s head over termination of beach contract

CALANGUTE: Citing the piling up of garbage along the beaches in Goa due to termination of the beach cleaning contract, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo has demanded the resignation of Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar on moral grounds for leaving the Calangute promenade with heaps of garbage for the past 12 days.

Lobo speaking to the media on Thursday accused Parulekar of playing blame-game by shifting his responsibility by asking the GSIDC to clear the garbage from beaches in Keri to Canacona.

Lobo said, “Today I have put my own vehicles and labourers to clear the garbage from Calangute which was lying at the promenade for the past 12 days.”

Lobo told the media that the Tourism Minister is not taking his phone calls and instead sending him messages when he is busy in a meeting. Lobo demanded that both the Tourism Minister and Tourism Director should resign for not taking responsibility on clearing the garbage in the beach belt. Lobo came down heavily on the Calangute village panchayat for collecting garbage fee from commercial establishments amounting to Rs 1.79 crore and not lifting the garbage.

Sources from the village panchayat informed that they had written a letter to the tourism department to handover the Calangute promenade to the village panchayat. The source further said, we have the machinery in place but the tourism department is not giving us permission to lift the garbage and renovate the promenade.