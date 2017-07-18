Lobo demands ban on Sadhvi Saraswati

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the government must take immediate action against those who come from outside the state and give hate speeches here, Calangute MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Michael Lobo Tuesday demanded that the government ban those who try to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the state.

Referring to a statement made by Sadhvi Saraswati, a leader of a Hindu outfit, who was in Goa last month, during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the assembly, Lobo demanded that the government initiate the process of taking action against her.

He also urged to the Chief Minister that the unresolved issue of medium of instruction (MoI) and other issues related to the education field should be resolved with the cooperation of alliance partners of the government as well as opposition members without politicising the issues.

Lobo also said that Manohar Parrikar has been brought back to Goa as Chief Minister of the state, as he has always been the best chief minister, who looks at the interest of the state and gets central funds to complete works of various ongoing projects.

Opposing the installation of speed governors on taxis, the BJP legislator urged the government to convene a meeting of taxi operators to understand their problems. He also said that he was in favour of installing digital meters on taxis. He pointed out that while reverting back the amendment made in the Goa Agriculture Tenancy Act, the government should also work out a mechanism to give justice to the tenants, who had lost cases in civil courts after the government’s decision in 2013.