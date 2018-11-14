Lobo: ‘ban’ on fish import will have adverse impact on tourism industry

NT NETWORK

There will be a ‘big impact,’ if ban is imposed on fish import in the state, said Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, adding it will not only affect the Goan population, but also the tourism industry as 80 per cent of the tourists come to Goa to eat fish.

The business of local canteens serving fish curry and rice to office goers will also be affected, Lobo added.

The Calangute MLA will be writing to the Health Minister to reconsider his stand on imposing ban on fish import in the state.

Lobo was speaking to the media on the controversy over banning fish import in the state.

Due to formalin in fish issue Goa’s fish consumption has been badly affected, he said.

“The ban on fish import will have an adverse impact on the tourism industry. In the tourism sector, business of the shacks, restaurants and even the star hotels will be affected. If the ban is imposed then the fish like kingfish, pomfrets, tiger prawns, modso, and red snapper, which is found in the waters off Sawantwaddi, Shiroda , Karwar and Malwan coasts, which is easily available, will disappear from the markets. Only small fish like mackerels and sardines is available in the Goan waters,” he said.

“In the future, all the trucks carrying fish to Goa will have to have insulated body. This is the future plan. At present, the restrictions on the transportation of fish which is being brought to Goa from neighbouring places within two hours need to be relaxed,” he added.

Speaking further, he that “those playing with the lives of people need to be booked, and there should not be bail for these culprits.”

When questioned on Goan trawlers’ catch, Lobo said that the kingfish and prawns are also caught by the state trawlers, but it is very limited – only 1 per cent demand could be met by that.”