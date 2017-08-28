Lobo-backed candidate emerges winner in Calangute

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

BJP candidate Dattaprasad Dabolkar won against Congress candidate Joy Fernandes the zilla panchayat by-election with a margin of 2674 votes for which the counting was held at Peddem for the 10-Calangute constituency, on Monday morning. Dabolkar, who was backed by Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, polled 6392 votes while the Congress candidate Fernandes polled 3716 votes.

The ZP by-election was held for the Calangute constituency as the ZP member Shawn Martin had resigned from the post to contest panchayat election which he won.

Dabolkar was fielded by MLA Lobo and had the backing of all the 3 panchayats while Joy Fernandes had to fight the election on his own party strength.

In Calangute, the BJP candidate polled 3093 votes while the Congress candidate polled 2193 votes-900 was the winning margin in Calangute; in Candolim, BJP got 2452 votes while Congress got 1241 votes with the margin being 1211 votes; in Arpora, the BJP candidate polled 845 votes while the Congress got 282 votes. The total votes cast were 10108. 165 votes were declared invalid.

Gaurish Shankhwalkar was the returning officer who declared Dattaprasad Dabolkar as the winner.

Speaking to media after victory of his candidate, Calangute MLA Lobo said that “the result clearly shows that people have voted for development that has been carried out in the constituency and not voted on religious lines.”

He said he is concentrating on youth for development in Calangute constituency. ZP members in Goa, he said, are mainly tasked with construction of drains, roads and pavers; however, they should go beyond it.

In Calangute constituency through ZP funds, he said, “We need to take up recreational facilities for children with joggers’ park and outdoor fitness centre, even a swimming pool should be constructed. Also an e-library is needed which will be done through ZP funds.”

Candolim sarpanch Blaize Fernandes said that this is a huge victory for the MLA who has carried out development in the constituency and now the MLA along with the ZP can develop Candolim further.

Acting sarpanch of Calangute Rupa Chodankar said that “we need an e-library and a children’s park with an outdoor fitness centre. Dattaprasad needs to take forward the good work of his predecessor.”

Arpora sarpanch Shrikrishna Nagvekar said that the victory has come due to Calangute MLA’s effort towards development of the village.