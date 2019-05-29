Lobo administers oath of office to 4 new MLAs

Panaji: The newly elected four legislators took oath as members of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Tuesday thus restoring the strength of the House to 40.

Acting Speaker Michael Lobo administered the oath to all the four MLAs, who include Dayanand Sopte, BJP MLA of Mandrem; Joshua D’Souza, BJP MLA of Mapusa; Subhash Shirodkar, BJP MLA of Shiroda and Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, Congress MLA of Panaji. The four were elected during the recently concluded by-elections.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, Housing Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar, Urban Development Minister Milind Naik and some MLAs from the ruling and opposition sides were amongst the dignitaries present for the oath-taking ceremony held at the Assembly complex.

With the swearing-in, the strength of the House, which was reduced to 36 after the resignation of two

Congress MLAs and death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar and former deputy chief minister Francis D’Souza, has been restored back to 40.

The BJP, with 17 MLAs, is the largest political party followed by Congress with 15. The Goa Forward Party has three members and three are Independents, while one member each is from NCP and MGP.

The Sawant-led government has the support of 7 MLAs from Goa Forward Party, Independents and MGP apart from 17 BJP MLAs.