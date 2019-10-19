Lloyd twin strikes earn close win for Manora

Cuncolim: A brilliant brace from attacking medio Lloyd Cardozo in the second session enabled Youth Club of Manora to register a convincing 2-1 win over Fr Agnelo Youth Sports Club, Paroda and enter the semi-finals of 10th Cuncolim Union Rolling Trophy football tournament at Cuncolim grounds on Friday.

With the first half remaining goalless, despite some glaring chances for both the teams, Youth Club of Manora improved their match by a few notches in the second half and scored great goals through Llyod Cardozo whose angular shots gave no chance to Fr Agnelo Youth SC keeper R Fernandes.

The first half saw both the teams playing a cautious game for quite sometime and it was only midway through in this half that chances fell to both the teams to find the mark.

Fr Agnelo Youth Sports Club, Paroda had the first look at the rival goal when Sezvin Fernandes raced down the right flank and on entering the box, let go a powerful shot which was smartly collected by Manora keeper Lio Colaso.

Now it was the turn of Youth Club of Manora to retaliate and as they stitched a good move on the left flank with Klins Mendes being in the thick of action, Fr Agnelo Youth Sports Club citadel came under real threat as Klins sent a perfect through pass to Danny Fernandes whose stiff grounder was saved by a diving Fr Agnelo keeper.

As the time for the break reached nearer both the teams looked out for an opening but the defence on either side stood firm.

Allwyn Dias, Sockey Cardozo, Liston Cardozo and Eldon Colaso gave a good account of themselves for the Manora team in the defence as well as the midfield, while Myrin Fernandes, Jaison Dias, Kanchan Kiro and Joel Furtado created some scoring chances which were muffed due to poor finishing.

The second half started brightly for Youth Club of Manora as they went into the lead in the 41st minute when Klins Mendes dodged two rival defenders and passed the ball to better placed Lloyd Cardozo who had no difficulty to bulge the nets with total ease.

The match then rose to some great heights and the ball began to swing from one end to the other. A goal looked imminent at either end as both the teams went all out for the kill.

Suddenly, Youth Club of Manora came up with a counter offensive which culminated into a goal to buttress their lead.

Once again it was Lloyd Cardozo who bulged the nets to complete his brace for the day as he hoodwinked a defender on receiving a good forward pass and then on entering the box, banged the ball to the far corner of the rival nets.

Fr Agnelo Youth SC pressed hard and finally pulled a goal back through Sledan Fernandes off a pass from Velroy Carvalho beating Manora keeper with a knee high shot.