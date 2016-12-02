‘Living Christian life is not easy in India’

PANAJI: Living a Christian life is not easy in this country and it has been difficult to carry out our activities, said auxiliary bishop of Ranchi Theodore Mascarenhas, who is also general secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India.

Speaking as the main celebrant of the High Mass of the St Francis Xavier’s feast at Basilica of Bom Jesus, Old Goa, on Saturday, he said that Christians are facing challenges and are “persevering faithfully until the end”.

Christianity is facing many challenges in the country, particularly in north India, which have impeded evangelisation efforts, Bishop Mascarenhas said.

“Christians are the most patriotic community. I request political parties not to interfere with our educational system and religious practices. We are asking you to ensure what is guaranteed to the citizens of India by the Constitution,” he said amidst loud applauses from the congregation.

Stressing on the need for evangelisation, the bishop explained that it is the duty of every Christian to fulfil the ministry of Christ that has been entrusted upon him or her. Therefore, the primary responsibility of every believer is to develop godliness through a walk with Lord Jesus, bringing your speech under His lordship.

Dwelling on the life of St Francis Xavier, revered as Goencho Saib, he said, “St Francis Xavier had set a great example of missionary work. The saint has made a huge impact on the world, and he propagated good news till his last breath. He spread the message of love and mercy in the face of great dangers of sea travel – storms and pirates – as well as the hostility of some of the local people.”

He exhorted the faithful to spread God’s message, whatever hardship may come their way.

The feast of Goencho Saib was celebrated with great pomp, joy and gaiety at the basilica with thousands of faithful attending the feast mass, which was concelebrated by Bishop Mascarenhas along with Archbishop of Goa Daman and Diu Filipe Neri Ferrao, Archbishop Emeritus Raul Gonsalves and other priests.

The masses began at 4 am and the solemn High Mass was concelebrated at 10.30 am.

Thousands of pilgrims attended the 12 masses which were celebrated in Konkani, English, Spanish and other languages.

Welcoming the gathering of priests, pilgrims, dignitaries and bishops, Archbishop Ferrao said, “We have gathered here for solemn celebration of our saint St Francis Xavier… We have to get inspired by his faith and teachings…”

The theme this year had been: ‘Inspired by St Francis Xavier, let us be messengers of God’s Mercy’, which when translated in Konkani means ‘Sam Fransis Xavierache Sfurten, Devache Kaklutiche Dut Zaum-ya’.

The High Mass was graced by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Fisheries Minister Avertano Furtado, MLAs Micheal Lobo, Vijai Sardesai, Glen Ticlo, Aleixo Reginaldo and Pandurang Madkaikar, former PWD minister Churchill Alemao and former Union minister Eduardo Faleiro.

The state government had tightened security, deploying police personnel and traffic personnel around Old Goa.

After attending the masses, the faithful milled about the fair which has been probably the largest in the state. At the fair, one could purchase many items and eatables like chonnem (grams), khajem (Goan sweet), chourico-pao (Goan sausage) and other items.