Liverpool stunned; United held

AP

BOURNEMOUTH

Liverpool collapsed to a 4-3 loss at Bournemouth after conceding three goals in final 20 minutes, while Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton, during their respective matches of English Premier League on Sunday.

Nathan Ake pounced on a fumble by goalkeeper Loris Karius to grab the winner in the third minute of injury time, handing title-chasing Liverpool their first loss since August 20 and dropping Juergen Klopp’s team four points behind first-place Chelsea.

Liverpool were 3-1 up by the 64th after goals by Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Emre Can, but conceded in the 76th minute to substitute Ryan Fraser and in the 78th to Steve Cook. It was Cook’s shot that Karius spilled to allow Ake — and Chelsea loanee — to score.

“We opened the door,” Klopp said, “and they ran through and scored some wonderful goals. So that’s the deserved result.”

Liverpool’s late unravelling reignited concerns about their defence, which was missing injured centre back Joel Matip, and the debate over whether Karius is an upgrade on the goalkeeper he recently replaced, Simon Mignolet.

“If we learn, it’s OK,” Klopp said. “At 2-0 or 3-1, the game is not decided but the way we played after we gave it away. We gave Bournemouth the ball.”

It was possibly Bournemouth’s most memorable win since getting promoted to the Premier League last year.

“It shows we have still got that spirit from when we were promoted from the Championship,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said.

In a latest setback for Jose Mourinho, Everton’s Leighton Baines converted an 88th-minute penalty to earn his team a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Substitute Marouane Fellaini had only been on the field for a few minutes when he brought down Idrissa Gueye, and Baines found the corner with the resulting spot kick.

That cancelled out an exquisite lobbed finish from Zlatan Ibrahimovic that gave United a fortunate lead in the 42nd minute.

United have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign and are already 13 points behind first-placed Chelsea after 14 games.

Aside from the late goal, a big talking point from a low-quality game was a crude tackle from United defender Marcos Rojo in the 16th that might have justified a red card but only earned him a yellow.

United are now sixth with 21 points, two places and a point above

Everton.