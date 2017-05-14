Liverpool close in on top-four finish; Hull relegated

REUTERS

Liverpool kept their top-four destiny in their own hands as Philippe Coutinho’s double earned them a 4-0 Premier League victory at West Ham United on Sunday that moved them back above Manchester City into third place.

Arsenal’s late surge had put Juergen Klopp’s side under immense pressure but they responded in style and will definitely finish in the top-four if they beat relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield on the final day of the season next Sunday.

Anything other than a victory at West Ham’s London Stadium would have left Liverpool relying on other results going their way but once Daniel Sturridge put them ahead in the 35th minute they were relatively comfortable.

Coutinho struck twice in the space of four minutes midway through the second half and Divock Origi rubbed salt into West Ham’s wounds as the visitors ran riot.

Liverpool have 73 points with one match remaining, one ahead of Man City and four more than Arsenal who both have two games left to play.

Until England striker Sturridge, making his first start since Jan. 3, opened the scoring Liverpool had seemed nervy as West Ham looked intent on putting a spanner in their top-four hopes.

West Ham’s Sam Byram wasted a golden chance early on, shooting wide after being played clear by Manuel Lanzini.

Joel Matip struck the underside of the crossbar for Liverpool, who took the lead when Coutinho’s defence-splitting pass sent Sturridge clear and he left keeper Adrian grounded with a neat stepover before sliding the ball home.

Liverpool survived a scare when Andre Ayew somehow struck the post twice in the space of seconds just before the interval.

Klopp’s side could breathe easy though when Coutinho fired in a rebound after 57 minutes after Georginio Wijnaldum’s shot cannoned back off the woodwork. Four minutes later Coutinho made the points safe after a counter-attack with West Ham furious that a handball had gone unpunished in the build-up.

Divock Origi steered in Liverpool’s fourth as the visiting fans celebrated a likely return to Europe’s elite competition.

Liverpool are not going to “be silly” by presuming they will easily beat Middlesbrough to secure a Champions League return, says boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are guaranteed a top-four spot if they beat already-relegated Boro at Anfield in next Sunday’s final game. Fifth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand, are four points behind them.

“I’ve been in the business long enough to know the biggest mistake is counting points before you have them,” Klopp said after the 4-0 win at West Ham.

“We won’t do this. The first sentence the boys said in the dressing room – and I didn’t have to say it – was ‘one more game’. We want this Champions League position.”

Liverpool are aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three seasons during Klopp’s first full campaign.

The German, 49, replaced the sacked Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, going on to lead the Reds to an eighth-placed finish last season.

However, the Reds will clinch a top-four spot before Boro’s visit if Arsenal lose at home to relegated Sunderland on Tuesday.

“Middlesbrough have nothing to lose but we have everything to lose,” added the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

“We have always known we will have to go until the end of the season, that is no problem for us.

“If we win we deserve to be in the Champions League. If not we don’t deserve it.

“We found a good mood against West Ham and if we find it in the next game then we have a good chance. But counting points in the next game is really silly, we won’t do this.”

Hull City were relegated for the second time in three seasons when they went down 4-0 at Crystal Palace, who guaranteed their Premier League survival in their penultimate match on Sunday.

Palace went into the relegation tussle at Selhurst Park needing one point to stay up and took the upper hand from the start with a goal inside three minutes from Wilfried Zaha.

Christian Benteke gave Palace a two-goal cushion before halftime when he headed home Jason Puncheon’s corner in the 34th minute for his 15th league goal.

Palace, with Luka Milivojevic adding an 85th-minute penalty and substitute Patrick van Aanholt completing the rout in stoppage time, climbed to 13th on 41 points leaving Hull in 18th with 34, four adrift of 17th-placed Swansea with one match remaining.

Taking an early lead was just the tonic for Palace with Hull then needing at least two goals as the home side settled into a counter-attacking game.

Michael Dawson headed an innocuous ball back towards fellow central defender Andrea Ranocchia, who completely missed his effort to clear and the alert Zaha pounced on the loose ball to race into the box and steer it past Jakupovic.

Palace’s James Tomkins headed just wide from a corner soon after but Hull failed to heed the warning and Benteke beat Harry Maguire to Puncheon’s next corner and powered home a header.

Hull’s goalkeeper denied Benteke a second goal later in the first half, following a fine sweeping counter-attack from the home side with Johan Cabaye laying off the final pass to the big striker only for Jakupovic to block his close-range shot.

Hull might have had a penalty when Puncheon appeared to deflect a free kick from Kamil Grosicki with his arm but referee Martin Atkinson indicated a corner for the visitors.

Substitute Jarrod Bowen had a good chance in the second half to pull one back from Grosicki’s cross but blasted wide before Palace’s final flourish in the last five minutes.

Dawson brought down Jeffrey Schlupp for the penalty that Milivojevic converted and Van Aanholt scored from fellow substitute James McArthur’s through ball.