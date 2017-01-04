Liston tricks in Goa’s demolition of Daman & Diu

PANAJI: Goa were expected to win handsomely and they did just that in their opening match of the West Zone qualification for the Santosh Trophy, hammering Daman and Diu 8-0 in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The star of the evening was Salgaocar’s Liston Colaco who in his debut match for Goa scored a hat trick that had the boys from Daman in a fix as early as the 12th minute of the game.

Liston scored his second and gave Goa a two goal cushion eight minutes later and Richard Fernandes literally put wool over the eyes of the boys from Daman when he scored the third goal for Goa in the 28th minute.

Goa added yet another Goa before the lemon break when Leander slotted in the fourth and last goal of the first session of play in the 34th minute. Having conceded four goals in half an hour appeared enough for the boys from Daman and Diu who then resorted to holding their fortress until the lemon break. Despite a negative approach from their rivals, Goa were not to be outdone in the second session of play. Once again, Liston Colaco started the scoring – slotting in the fifth goal and his third for Goa when the game was an hour old.

Melvyn, captain Francisco Fernandes and Marcus Mascarenhas scored the remaining three goals for Goa. Goa goalkeeper Agnelo Gomes had a field day under the horizontal. Goa earned nine corners during the ninety minutes.