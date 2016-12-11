Liston tears Sporting’s unbeaten record; Dempo halted by red Signal

NT NETWORK

DULER/RAWNFOND

Two matches and three of the best teams in Goa were involved in the GFA Professional league on Saturday in two venues. Three goals came of the affair and in the end the only factor worth remembering was – Liston Colaco’s tore Sporting Clubes unbeaten record and Dempo Sports Club crossed when the signal was red.

In football it is not always a team that dominates, ends scoring and on the other hand, it is a fallacy to believe that that team which is at the receiving end will score.

This is exactly what happened at 3MTR grounds at Rawanfond,Navelim when Dempo SC dominated the proceedings but conceded a second half goal to go into the arrears but managed to level terms against Corps of Signals in the GFA Professional league football match played at Rawanfond.

At Duler stadium, undefeated Sporting Clube de Goa played Salgaocar FC. While Sporting played to maintain their unbeaten record; Salgaocar FC appeared keen on consolidating their position at the top. In a listless ninety minutes, Salgaocar FC had to wait till nearly the end for Liston Colaco to hammer the nail that hurt the lads from Panaji.

In Rawanfond, Dempo SC’s domination was complete . They forced seven flag kicks in the first half and enjoyed similar sway in the second. The Corps of signals, on the contrary, relied on counter attacks which were few. However, one such attack left the Dempo players on pins. The only chance they created was smartly converted into a goal, after the Dempo SC defense faltered.

Corps of Signals went into the lead when they managed to hoodwink the strong Dempo SC defense spearheaded by Mohammed Ali.

It was Corps of Signals speedy striker Pawan Thakur who gave a forward pass to medio Lalrellakpam Singh who on receiving the ball,raced into the box and sensing danger Dempo S.C. keeper Tyson Caiado advanced forward in an attempt to narrow down the angel and foil Lalrellakpam Singh, but Signals cunning medio poked the ball past the bewildered Dempo keeper to the far end of the nets, causing a delirium of sorts in the stadium by the home team supporters.

Dempo lacked the winning mentality. It was only after the induction of Joaquim Abranches by coach Maurcio Afonso that helped them level the score.

The equaliser came when medio Anthony D’Slouza ran down the left flank and sent a deep cross which was smartly headed to the far end of the nets by substitute Jaoquim Abranches to stun the otherwise confident looking Corps of Signals keeper Ozen Vivian Silva.

With today’s win Salgaocar stand with 36points from 15matches while Sporting stays at 32points from 15 matches.

The first quarter of the match was mostly restricted to midfield, with the defenders of both the sides giving very much for the strikers to have a clear look at the goal.

It was the Green Brigade that came close to breaking the deadlock, where in the 35th minute of play their foreign import Kamo Stephane Bayi dribbled past a host of Sporting defenders and managed to set up Liston Colaco right inside the penalty area however the strikers placement was cleared to safety by Sporting defender Clemente Joseph.

On crossing over it was once again the same story of the first half with the teams playing cautiously whereby restricting play to midfield.

In the 60th minute Shawn Noronha sent in a long ball from the defense to unmarked Seriton Fernandes who faltered to control the ball.

Five minutes later striker Victorino Fernandes collected a pass from Ponif but on entering the 18-yard box slotted the ball wide of the mark.

When it looked the teams were heading for a draw in the 85th minute of play, Leny Pereira set up Kamo Stephane Bayi whose shot was blocked by the defender, where Liston Colaco who was lurking nearby slammed the ball into the nets to send the Salgaocar supporters into raptures, 1-0.