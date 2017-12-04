Liston helps Goan FC switch off Signals

DULER: Liston Colaco had to jump off the FC Goa boat to assist Goan FC record a 2-0 win over Corps of Signals Sports Club in the eighth round match of the Goa Professional League, at Duler stadium, on Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s match, Goan FC have 8 points from six matches while Corps of Signals stay on 11 points from eight matches.

Goan FC coach Clifford Miranda made two changes in his starting line-up – bringing in strikers Aaren D’Silva and Liston Colaco.

However, it was Liston Colaco who made all the difference in Tuesday’s match as he struck a goal in the 11th and 95th minute of play.

The first session was totally dominated by Goan FC with Yasir Mohammad, Kingslee Fernandes and Princeton Rebello controlling the midfield to keep Liston Colaco and Aaren D’Silva busy upfront.

In the very 5th minute, Goan’s Jonathan Cardozo cross saw Aaren D’Silva’s header travel over the crosspiece.

In a counter attack, Signal’s Nakul Birha’s jumped high over the defenders to connect his header off a cross from Cyril Dias, but it went out.

Liston Colaco scored a gem of a goal in the 11th minute .After collecting a pass from Savior Gama , he drilled a scorching right footer from outside the box which crashed into the back of the Signals nylons, 1-0. Signals shone in patches and had two chances to level terms.

However, it was rival keeper Iprotip Das who came to his teams rescue as he saved Kuldeep Kumar header and minutes later denied Pawan Thakur from scoring of a hot blooded shot.

Before the breather Goan outfit should have further inflated their lead when Liston Colaco sent a neat pass to Aaren D’Silva but his tap hit the onrushing keeper and travelled for a corner.

On crossing ends, Goan FC carried on their onslaught and had a couple of chances to increase their lead. In the 46th minute, Yasir Mohammad strike from outside the penalty box superbly kept off a corner by keeper Binu.

Four minutes later, Liston Colaco mesmerized the rival defenders with his turning and twisting and finally drilling a shot at the goal which ricocheted off the horizontal bar.

After play being restricted to midfield, Signals came close to equalising. Pawan Thakur’s strike from the right flank was blocked at the first post by keeper Iprotip Das.

In the last five minutes of added time, both the teams had a chance to score. Paul Victor cross inside the goal area was timely fisted for a corner by Goan’s keeper Iprotip.

It was once again Liston Colaco who showed his class by netting his brace in the 95th minute. A long throw from his keeper was collected by him inside his own half and after speeding right up to the rival penalty box , he beat the onrushing keeper Binu and finished witha neat placement, 2-0.