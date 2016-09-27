‘Lisbon Calling’ sets the ball rolling for Semana da Cultura Indo–Portuguesa (Goa)

The eighth edition of the Semana da Cultura Indo Portuguesa (Goa) kicked off at the Marquinez Palace in Panaji with an art exhibition titled ‘Lisbon Calling’ by artist Deviprasad Rao supported by the Consul General of Portugal in Goa. The exhibition will be open for viewing till September 28.

The exhibition was inaugurated by director, Art & Culture Prasad Lolayekar, and Consul General of Portugal in Goa Rui Carvalho Baceira. Also present at the event were Jose Elmano Coelho Pereira, Anil Counto, and Orty Soares.

Carvalho Baceira said of the inaugural event: “I met Deviprasad Rao when I was in Lisbon and was impressed with the way he depicted my home town Lisbon. His art is a beautiful introspective way of depicting the city. I hope everyone enjoys this exhibition”

Nalini Elvino de Souza who curated the art exhibition Lisbon Calling said, “Deviprasad Rao’s simplicity is evident in his works of art. Whoever has visited Lisbon will be able to connect with this series.”

Continuing with the celebrations, the Semana da Cultura Indo Portuguesa (Goa) will host the fado singing competition on November 27 at Institute Menezes Braganza hall, in an effort to encourage the beautiful art form.

Semana da Cultura Indo Portuguesa (Goa) have also partnered with Fundação Oriente who are hosting the popular musical event ‘Vem Cantar’ and with Institute Camoes who will be organising a Portuguese Poetry writing competition.

Another highlight is that of the cultural celebration ‘Evening of Indo Portuguese Cuisine and Music’ to be held on November 17. The event will include a sumptuous selection of Goan – Portuguese cuisine. Celebrated chef Fabio Bernadino will be flying down from Portugal and he will interact and host a masterclass on Portuguese cuisine for Goan chefs.

The event will also bring a distinct selection of films from Lusofonian countries through the Lusofonia Film Festival at the Maquinez Palace, Panjim between October 6 and October 10.

Semana Da Cultura Indo-Portuguesa (Goa) is supported by the Consulate of Portugal, Clube Vasco-da-Gama, Clube National, Clube Harmonia, BPS Club, Indo-Portuguese Friendship Society, Fundação Oriente and Institute Camões.