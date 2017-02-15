Liquor traders want highways de-notified to avoid SC order

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Faced with the prospect of loss of livelihood from April 1, members of Goa’s liquor trade on Wednesday called for changes in the liquor licence terminology and de-notification of highways to sort out the crisis caused by the Supreme Court order.

Owners of liquor shops, bars and restaurants said that they can avoid being affected by the apex court order if the government makes changes in their licences and if national and state highways are de-notified. They said that they are also planning to approach the apex court jointly to seek relief.

Addressing media, president of Goa Restaurant Owners Association Gaurish Dhond said that liquor licence holders want to pressurise the government to take the matter of closure of businesses to the apex court. He said that redesigning of the highways can avoid the apex court stricture, which says that liquor outlets within 500-metre distance from national and state highways must be closed.

Various associations of liquor stakeholders joined hands to form a new association, Goa Highway Affected Liquor Vendor Association. The newly-formed association is seeking membership from all those who are adversely affected by the apex court order.

Present during the media briefing was president of Goa Liquor Traders Association Dattaprasad Naik and president of Goa Bar and Restaurant Owners Association Micheal Carrasco. Carrasco said that stakeholders are concerned over the mounting road accidents which led to the apex court judgment but claimed that accidents are not caused due to drunk driving. He said that the apex court order will break the backbone of the tourism industry, as tourists come to Goa to relax. The order, he said, has created confusion among bar owners as they are not “liquor vends.”

Meanwhile, the liquor stakeholders’ plea is being supported by Goa state council of CPI, which said that all political parties should convene a meeting to discuss the serious problem of self-employed liquor traders, vendors, bars, restaurants, etc.

The apex court on December 15 passed an order that said that liquor vends along national and state highways must be closed by March 31 to curb road accidents. In Goa, implementation of the order was held up because of the assembly election and the model code of conduct.

The excise department commenced the work of surveying the number of liquor outlets affected by the apex court order on Wednesday and the survey report is due on February 28. The government is mulling over ways and means to avoid the apex court order in view of the huge impact on tourism, employment and local economy.

About 2,000 liquor licences out of 11,000 issued are likely to be affected, according to the excise department.