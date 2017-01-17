Liquor sale ban: BBROA wants govt to file intervention plea before SC

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

The Bardez Bar and Restaurant Owners Association (BBROA), which has members all over Goa, has started a signature campaign of all the affected members across the state, and has decided to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister requesting the state government to file an intervention petition before Supreme Court asking for exemption for Goan bars and restaurants.

In the month of December 2016, the apex court had ordered ban on the sale of liquor within 500 meters of national as well as state highways across the country, and made it clear that licences of the shops within 500 meters of national as well as state highways will not be renewed after March 31.

On Tuesday evening, BBROA held a meeting of all its members and non-members at Thivim to decide on the future course of action.

BBROA president Micheal Carrasco briefed the meeting about the follow up being done by the committee over seeking clarification on SC order.

Addressing the gathering Carrasco said, “In due time we approached two retired judges of SC and asked their legal opinion, who after studying the order informed us that this order should not affect the bar and restaurant owners as we do not come under its preview and suggested us to write to the apex court seeking interpretation of the order, and accordingly we decided to write to the Supreme Court.”

The affected bar and restaurant owners from Canacona, Sanguem, Patradevi and other places, who attended the meeting, suggested that jurisdiction of the association, should be increased so that all those affected can come together.

It was then resolved to extend the association under the banner of All Goa Bar and Restaurant Owners Association.

The meeting was president over by Carrasco. Vice president Deepak Mahadeshri, Diego D’Souza and other members were present.

After the meeting, Carrasco said, “We have decided to approach SC asking for interpretation of order, and have also resolved to approach state government requesting it to file intervening petition exempting bar and restaurants in the state”.

He further said, “We will also request the state government to seek exemption for bars and restaurants in the state located along the state highway as 80 per cent of Goa is covered by state highways or they can de-notify the state highways, which is easier for the government then approaching the SC.”

“In this regard, we are submitting a memorandum to the Chief Minister requesting him to consider our demands. We have also started statewide signature campaign, wherein those affected will be signing the petition which will be submitted to state government,” he added.